Coopatrigo is among the “Biggest of the South”

Ranking “500 Maiores do Sul” lists 18 cooperatives in Rio Grande do Sul

Grupo Amanhã and PwC Brasil announced on Thursday night (18), in an event broadcast by the Group’s YouTube channel, the results of the 500 Maiores do Sul ranking. In its 31st edition, the ranking lists 18 cooperatives from the state of Rio Grande do Sul among the 500 biggest.

The yearbook highlights leading companies in Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Paraná, in addition to the 500 considered emerging, taking as a reference the economic performance in the year 2020. The survey divides the awarded companies into 37 sectors, with the participation of cooperatives in Rio Grande do Sul in four specific sectors: Production Cooperatives, Finance, Health, and Transport and Logistics.

500 Largest in the South

Together, the 500 companies earned BRL 737.4 billion in 2020, an amount 18.7% higher than in 2019. The sum of the assets of the 500 reached BRL 394.2 billion last year, an increase of 22, two%. Also in 2020, the net profit of the 500 jumped 41.7%, to BRL 71.6 billion. See below the 18 coops that represent Rio Grande do Sul in the yearbook:

Sicredi – Consolidated (4th)

Unimed Porto Alegre (61st)

Cotrijal (72º)

Cotrisal (77th)

Languiru (120º)

Cotripal (124)

Co-patriate (144)

Cotrijuc (169th)

Unicred RS (184th)

Unimed Nordeste RS (185°)

Campal (19th)

Cotricafield (200º)

Coagrisol (216º)

Cotrisel (240º)

Unimed Vale do Taquari and Rio Pardo (295th)

Unimed Vale dos Sinos (314th)

Termasa Rio Grande (CCGL) (325º)

Unimed Santa Maria (370th)

100 Largest of RS

Among the 100 Maiores do RS, 15 coops are present and highlight the impact of the cooperative movement on the economic and social development of the State. Check out the list below:

Sicredi – Consolidated (1)

Unimed Porto Alegre (24th)

Cotrijal (28th)

Cotrisal (31st)

Languiru (47th)

Cotripal (50th)

Shareholder (60th)

Cotribá (61st)

Cotrijuc (69th)

Unicred RS (74th)

Unimed Nordeste RS (75th)

Camppal (79th)

Cotricafield (80º)

Coagrisol (85º)

Cotrisel (94th)

500 Emerging

Unimed Pellets (516th)

Sescoop/RS (542º)

Unimed Ijuí (560th)

Cazuza Ferreira Energética S/A – Certel (947th)

Certel Trail of Energy Self-Generation S/A – Certel (971º)

Production Cooperatives

Cornerstone (15th)

Cotrisal (16th)

Languiru (21st)

Cotripal (22nd)

Shareholder (23rd)

Cotribá (24th)

Cotrijuc (25th)

Campus (27th)

Cotricafield (28th)

Coagrisol (29th)

Cotrisel (31st)

Financial and Health

In the Financial sector, the highlight goes to Sicredi – Consolidado and Unicred RS, which rank first and 13th respectively.

In the Health sector, five Unimeds from Rio Grande do Sul appear in the list:

Unimed Porto Alegre (1)

Unimed Nordeste RS (8th)

Unimed Vale do Taquari and Rio Pardo (18th)

Unimed Vale do Sinos (19th)

Unimed Santa Maria (23rd)

In the Transport and Logistics sector, the Termasa port terminal appears in 16th place. It belongs to CCGL and is located on the west bank of the access channel to the Port of Rio Grande.

