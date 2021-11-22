Cooperatives of Paraná stand out in the ranking of the 500 Largest in the South

Cooperatives from Paraná in the agricultural, health and credit sectors stand out in yet another ranking. This time, they are among the 500 Largest Companies in the South, a survey carried out by Grupo Amanhã in partnership with PwC Brasil, with the results of companies based in Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, based on the balance sheets of 2020. The announcement took place at an online event held on Thursday night (11/18). The list includes Coamo, C.Vale, Lar, Cocamar, Copacol, Agrária, Castrolanda, Integrated, Frisia, Frimesa, Coopavel, Unimed Curitiba, Coasul, Copagril, Capal, Credicoamo, Unimed Londrina, Unimed Maringá, Unimed Cascavel, Coagro, Unimed Paraná, Unimed Ponta Grossa and Sicoob Ouro Verde.

100 biggest in Paraná– On the occasion, the 100 largest companies per state were also awarded, and among the largest in Paraná are the cooperatives Coamo, C.Vale, Lar, Cocamar, Copacol, Agrária, Castrolanda, Integrada, Frisia, Frimesa, Coopavel, Unimed Curitiba, Coasul , Copagril, Capal, Credicoamo, Unimed Londrina and Unimed Maringá.

Performance – According to the organizers, despite everything, companies in the south of the country managed to raise their performance indicators last year. More than two thousand balance sheets were analyzed. Together, the 500 companies earned, in 2020, BRL 737.4 billion, an amount 18.7% higher than in 2019. The sum of the assets of the 500 reached BRL 394.2 billion last year, an increase of 22.2%. Also in 2020, the net profit of the 500 jumped 41.7%, to BRL 71.6 billion.

Paraná – Paraná, on the other hand, continues to show an advantage over Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, even though it has lost ground in one of the main indicators of the 500 Maiores do Sul. The ranking shows that the 179 companies from Paraná evaluated in this edition produced higher figures than the 185 gaúchas in sales and in assets (which are the three components of the Weighted Value of Greatness, the main indicator on the list). As in the previous edition, the sum of revenues is the most visible result of the people from Paraná: BRL 270.2 billion – an amount 13.4% higher than the sum of the representatives from Santa Catarina (BRL 238.1 billion) and 17.9% greater than that of the state of Rio Grande do Sul (R$229.1 billion). However, companies from Paraná had a lower amount of assets than those from Rio Grande do Sul.

Participation – In this edition of 500 Maiores do Sul, Paraná was surpassed by Rio Grande do Sul in number of companies: 185 against 179. Santa Catarina has 136. Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina have two more companies in each state, while Paraná lost four representatives compared to the previous edition.

X-ray – “The 500 Maiores do Sul ranking, which PwC has carried out in partnership with Grupo Amanhã for over three decades, is a faithful x-ray of the economy and corporate scenario in the South region, serving as a basis for various purposes throughout the year. In this 2020 edition, it was quite clear how the notes raised in the 2019 fiscal year, that is, before the pandemic, were confirmed, since the crisis was not able to affect those companies that, resilient, were already on the way to sustainable growth. The challenge for companies now is to understand the post-pandemic scenario with all its new indicators, such as technological disruptions, geopolitical divisions, climate change, building market confidence”, says Rafael Biedermann, partner at PwC Brasil.

Ocompany classification criteria – To reveal who’s who among companies in the South, Amnhã magazine and PwC Brasil built an exclusive indicator: the Weighted Value of Greatness (VPG). The index reflects, in a balanced way, the size and performance of companies, based on a weighting that considers the three large numbers in the balance sheet: equity (which has a weight of 50% in the calculation of the VPG), net income (40% ) and net income or loss (10%). (With information from Tomorrow magazine)

Click here and check out the 500 Maiores do Sul awarding event

Click here and check the full result of the ranking

