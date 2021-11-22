Corinthians beats Santa Fe 2-0 and is three-time champion of the Women’s Libertadores

O Corinthians is three-time champion of Liberators cup Female. This Sunday, Timon won the Independent Santa Fe, in Montevideo, by 2-0. The match, played at the Gran Parque Central Stadium, featured goals from Adriana and Gabi Portilho.

The triumph capped a perfect campaign in Uruguay. The São Paulo club, which also won the competition in 2017 and 2019, lifted the trophy registering 100% success in this edition of the tournament. In total, he played six games and won them all.

The game – The start of the match caused scares for Corinthians, coached by Arthur Elias. In the first minute, Independiente Santa Fe, under the command of Albeiro Erazo, pressed intensely and hit the crossbar after a shot by Liana Salazar. Then Kemelli even saved a weak rebound.

However, the pressure from the Colombians did not shake the Brazilians. On minute nine, Adriana received the ball fixed by Gabi Portilho and, facing the goal, headed into the back of the net and opened the scoring.

At 41, Timão expanded. Tamires, on the left, made a perfect low cross for Portilho, who pushed into the goal and secured the 2-0 before the break.

In the complementary stage, Corinthians managed the result and kept the advantage. Despite this, Santa Fe built scoring opportunities, but failed to convert them.

DATASHEET

INDEPENDENT SANTA FE 0 x 2 CORINTHIANS

Local: Gran Parque Central Stadium, Montevideo, Uruguay

Date: November 21, 2021, Sunday

Hour: 8:00 pm (Brasilia)

Arbitrator: Maria Laura Fortunato (ARG)

Assistants: Mariana de Almeida (ARG) and Daiana Milone (ARG)

VAR: Salome Di Iorio (ARG)

Yellow card: Yasmin (Corinthians)

GOALS:

Corinthians: Adriana (at 9 in the 1st period) and Gabi Portilho (at 41 in the 1st period)

SANTA FE: Tapia; Gutierrez (Ramos), Rangel, Ramos and Acosta; Salazar, Robledo and Gauto; Romero (Chacón), Guarecuco (Peña) and Celis (Cuesta)

Technician: Albeiro Erazo

CORINTHIANS: Kemelli; Katiuscia (Poliana), Giovanna Campiolo, Yasmim and Juliete; Gabi Portilho (Andressinha), Diany (Ingryd), Gabi Zanotti and Tamires (Grazi); Victoria Albuquerque (Jheniffer) and Adriana

Technician: Arthur Elias

Leave your comment