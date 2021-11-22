Corinthians beats Santos in Itaquera and enters the G4 of the Brasileirão

Corinthians, once again, showed its strength at the Neo Química Arena. This Sunday afternoon, Timão beat Santos by 2-0 and reached the seventh victory in a row at Itaquera stadium.

in the table

The result of the derby for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship placed Corinthians in the G4 for the first time in the current edition and after two years. Now, Sylvinho’s team has 53 points, just behind Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras.

Santos is stationed at 42 points, in 11th position, but with a game more than their closest opponents in the table. The risk of downgrade continues to threaten Santos.

Summary

Even without Cantillo and Giuliano, Corinthians completely dominated the first half. With a lot of volume, passages from the full-backs, pivots and triangulations, Timão lined up clear opportunities for a goal, but sinned in the submission.

Santos, who had only one chance with Tardelli and barely got the ball, went into the break in profit.

However, Corinthians did not lose momentum on the way back to the second half and, in the first minute, opened the scoring with Jô, in a nice spin inside the area, after a pass from Du Queiroz.

At a disadvantage, Santos loosened up more and forced the Corinthians to retreat, to the apprehension of more than 40,000 fans in the stadium.

To alleviate the tension, Sylvinho brought in Willian, who hadn’t played for 40 days because of a muscle injury.

The team improved and reached the second goal with Gabriel, who finished from inside the area after Jô’s sugary pass. At the celebration, the shirt 5, which has been widely criticized, was moved.

In the final minutes, it was left to Santos to avoid a rout, while Faithful was delighted with the sound of “olé” until the final whistle.

And now?

Corinthians returns to the field on Thursday, when it will visit Ceará, at Castelão, at 20:00.

Santos, also on Thursday, but at 7 pm, will receive Fortaleza, in Vila Belmiro.

DATASHEET

CORINTHIANS 2 x 0 SAINTS

Local: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

Date: November 21, 2021 (Sunday)

Schedule: 16 hours (from Brasilia)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and Jorge Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Yellow cards: Roni (COLOR)

Public and Income: 43,381 payers / 43,483 total / BRL 2,566,138.00

GOALS:

Corinthians: Jô, with 1, and Gabriel, with 39 minutes of the 2Q

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Du Queiroz (Roni) and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira (Willian), Róger Guedes and Jô (Gustavo Mosquito)

Technician: Sylvinho

SAINTS: John Paul; Danilo Boza, Luiz Felipe and Kaiky; Madson (Ângelo), Camacho (Raniel), Zanocelo (Sánchez), Pirani (Lucas Braga) and Felipe Jonatan; Marcos Guilherme and Diego Tardelli

Technician: Fabio Carille