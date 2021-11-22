Corinthians dominates the derby against Santos, wins with a great performance by Jô and returns to the G-4

Corinthians won the derby against Santos in the 34th round of the Brasileirão, 2-0. Jô and Gabriel scored

With more than 40 thousand people at the Neo Química Arena, the Corinthians dominated and won the derby against the saints by 2-0 for the 34th round of the Brazilian championship. jo and Gabriel scored the goals of the match.

O helm arrived for the match after losing to the Flamengo in Maracanã. already the Fish came from a victory, at home, by 2-0 over the Chapecoense.

Those led by Sylvinho arrived for the match looking for victory to return to the G-4. On the other hand, Carille’s team, which reunited with its former club, wanted the victory to scare away any chance of relegation.

And, in the first stage, only one team played. Corinthians dominated the actions and demanded that goalkeeper João Paulo was the big name of the initial stage, saving Santos from falling behind.

The pressure had an effect and, just a minute into the final stage, the helm opened the scoreboard. In a beautiful move from the right, Gabriel Pereira served Du Queiroz, who found Jô. The attacker pivoted, spun and hit the corner to score.

At 39 came the second. Renato Augusto crossed for Jô who, again in a pivot play, fixed Gabriel. The steering wheel hit the corner and made the victory.

Championship status

With the result, Corinthians will 53 points and back to the G-4 of Brasileirão.

Santos, on the other hand, has 42 stitches and goes on 11th placing.

the guy: jo

The 77 shirt showed what he does best: goals. After a beautiful move by young Gabriel Pereira and Du Queiroz, the center forward opened the pivot manual, dominated, turned and hit the corner to open the score for Corinthians.

Jo celebrating goal for Corinthians in the Brazilian Championship Luis Moura/Wpp/Gazeta Press

In the end, he received it from Renato Augusto and, again in a good pivotal move, arranged for Gabriel to score the winning goal.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field next Thursday (25). Corinthians will go to Castelão to face the Ceará, at 20h. Santos receives the strength, in Vila Belmiro, at 7pm.

Datasheet

Corinthians 2 x 0 Saints

GOALS: Jo and Gabriel (Corinthians)

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Du Queiroz (Roni), Renato Augusto (Luan) and Gabriel; Gabriel Pereira (Willian), Róger Guedes and Jô. Technician: Sylvinho

SAINTS: John Paul; Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson (Ângelo Borges), Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo (Carlos Sánchez) and Felipe Jonatan; Gabriel Pirani (Lucas Braga), Marcos Guilherme and Diego Tardelli. Technician: Fabio Carille