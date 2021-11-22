Corinthians enters CBF’s representation to lower visitor ticket prices in Cear

Corinthians filed a formal representation at the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) via the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) because of the values ​​practiced by Ceará for the visiting fans in this Thursday’s game, at Castelão, in Fortaleza, for the Championship Brazilian.

The Corinthians fan who wants to follow the duel has, so far, the option to pay BRL 150 reais for the ticket in the upper south sector of the stadium, with the possibility of half-entry. To make matters worse, the sale is only made through the site ticketcerto.com, which charges BRL 18 as a convenience fee – and half of that at half price.

That is, a common Corinthians fan would need to shell out R$168 to enjoy the match this midweek, a price up to five times higher than in other sectors. Whoever is in the lowest bid, for example, destined for the fans of Ceará, needs to pay R$ 30 in ticket only.

In the central part of the upper stands, with a view even better than the south part, the ticket for the local fans costs R$ 40. The entrance fee for Corinthians fans is very close to the R$ 200 charged for the premium sector, the most noble place in the stadium, with bracelet, VIP access and a place marked for the owners of the house.

Corinthians fans will stay in the upper south sector, on the right, paying R$ 150. Ceara fans can stay in the upper central (or east) sector, with a better view of the field, for only R$ 40 reproduction

The Fan Statute requires tickets in the visiting sector to be paired with the similar sector in the stadium, usually the corresponding one on the opposite side, where there is a similar field view. However, there is no scheduled sale for the upper northern sector, which would be located in a comparable location to the south.

Corinthians claims that it went to Ceará informally, but as it did not get an answer, it filed a request with the CBF.

