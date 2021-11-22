Corinthians enters the G4 and opens up thinking about the future G6 of the Brazilian; see table

Corinthians had a good performance and a good round for themselves this Sunday, the 34th of the Brazilian Championship. With the victory over Santos, the team entered the competition’s G4 for the first time since the beginning of the tournament and even opened the gap to the seventh place, probably the first team without a direct place in the next Liberadores.

With 53 points, Timão has one more than Fortaleza, who defeated Palmeiras 1-0, and Red Bull Bragantino, who had already played for that journey two weeks ago, beating Sport 3-0.

At first, the first four advance directly to Libertadores, but the current edition of the tournament has Palmeiras and Flamengo in the decision, which would open a new place. In addition, the leader and almost champion Atlético-MG is also in the final of the Copa do Brasil against Athletico, a club classified directly via Sudamericana. In other words, the G6 is imminent.

Thinking through this prism, Timão now has a five-point advantage over the seventh position, occupied by Fluminense. Internacional was defeated by Flamengo and parked at 47.

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 74 33 23 5 5 53 22 31 75 2nd Flamengo 66 33 20 6 7 64 29 35 67 3rd palm trees 58 34 18 4 12 52 40 12 57 4th Corinthians 53 34 14 11 9 37 32 5 52 5th strength 52 34 15 7 12 41 41 0 51 6th Red Bull Bragantino 52 34 13 13 8 50 40 10 51 7th Fluminense 48 34 13 9 12 33 34 -1 47 8th International 47 34 12 11 11 42 37 5 46 9th Ceará 46 34 10 16 8 36 34 two 45 10th America-MG 45 34 11 12 11 35 36 -1 44 11th Cuiabá 43 34 9 16 9 31 32 -1 42 12th saints 42 34 10 12 12 30 38 -8 41 13th Athletic-PR 41 33 12 5 16 39 43 -4 41 14th São Paulo 41 33 9 14 10 26 33 -7 41 15th Atlético-GO 40 33 9 13 11 25 33 -8 40 16th Youth 39 33 9 12 12 32 39 -7 39 17th Bahia 37 33 9 10 14 33 43 -10 37 18th Guild 35 33 10 5 18 33 42 -9 35 19th sport 33 34 8 9 17 21 33 -12 32 20th Chapecoense 15 34 1 12 21 27 59 -32 15

Games on 10/28/2021

19:00 – Red Bull Bragantino 3 x 0 Sport

Games on 11/20/2021

19:00 – Chapecoense 1 x 3 Grêmio

19:00 – Fortaleza 1 x 0 Palmeiras

19:00 – Atlético-MG 2 x 0 Youth

21:00 – Atlético-GO 1 x 1 Ceará

9.30 pm – International 1 x 2 Flamengo

Games on 11/21/2021

16:00 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Santos

17:00 – Fluminense 2 x 0 América-MG

19:00 – Bahia 0 x 0 Cuiabá

Games on 11/24/2021

9:30 pm – São Paulo x Athletico-PR

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro and Corinthians x Santos.