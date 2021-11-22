Corinthians enters the G4 and opens up thinking about the future G6 of the Brazilian; see table

Corinthians had a good performance and a good round for themselves this Sunday, the 34th of the Brazilian Championship. With the victory over Santos, the team entered the competition’s G4 for the first time since the beginning of the tournament and even opened the gap to the seventh place, probably the first team without a direct place in the next Liberadores.
With 53 points, Timão has one more than Fortaleza, who defeated Palmeiras 1-0, and Red Bull Bragantino, who had already played for that journey two weeks ago, beating Sport 3-0.
At first, the first four advance directly to Libertadores, but the current edition of the tournament has Palmeiras and Flamengo in the decision, which would open a new place. In addition, the leader and almost champion Atlético-MG is also in the final of the Copa do Brasil against Athletico, a club classified directly via Sudamericana. In other words, the G6 is imminent.
Thinking through this prism, Timão now has a five-point advantage over the seventh position, occupied by Fluminense. Internacional was defeated by Flamengo and parked at 47.
Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|74
|33
|23
|5
|5
|53
|22
|31
|75
|2nd
|Flamengo
|66
|33
|20
|6
|7
|64
|29
|35
|67
|3rd
|palm trees
|58
|34
|18
|4
|12
|52
|40
|12
|57
|4th
|Corinthians
|53
|34
|14
|11
|9
|37
|32
|5
|52
|5th
|strength
|52
|34
|15
|7
|12
|41
|41
|0
|51
|6th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|52
|34
|13
|13
|8
|50
|40
|10
|51
|7th
|Fluminense
|48
|34
|13
|9
|12
|33
|34
|-1
|47
|8th
|International
|47
|34
|12
|11
|11
|42
|37
|5
|46
|9th
|Ceará
|46
|34
|10
|16
|8
|36
|34
|two
|45
|10th
|America-MG
|45
|34
|11
|12
|11
|35
|36
|-1
|44
|11th
|Cuiabá
|43
|34
|9
|16
|9
|31
|32
|-1
|42
|12th
|saints
|42
|34
|10
|12
|12
|30
|38
|-8
|41
|13th
|Athletic-PR
|41
|33
|12
|5
|16
|39
|43
|-4
|41
|14th
|São Paulo
|41
|33
|9
|14
|10
|26
|33
|-7
|41
|15th
|Atlético-GO
|40
|33
|9
|13
|11
|25
|33
|-8
|40
|16th
|Youth
|39
|33
|9
|12
|12
|32
|39
|-7
|39
|17th
|Bahia
|37
|33
|9
|10
|14
|33
|43
|-10
|37
|18th
|Guild
|35
|33
|10
|5
|18
|33
|42
|-9
|35
|19th
|sport
|33
|34
|8
|9
|17
|21
|33
|-12
|32
|20th
|Chapecoense
|15
|34
|1
|12
|21
|27
|59
|-32
|15
See also all the rounds and more information about the classification of the Brazilian Championship on the special page with the competition table.
Watch the games of the 34th round of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 10/28/2021
19:00 – Red Bull Bragantino 3 x 0 Sport
Games on 11/20/2021
19:00 – Chapecoense 1 x 3 Grêmio
19:00 – Fortaleza 1 x 0 Palmeiras
19:00 – Atlético-MG 2 x 0 Youth
21:00 – Atlético-GO 1 x 1 Ceará
9.30 pm – International 1 x 2 Flamengo
Games on 11/21/2021
16:00 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Santos
17:00 – Fluminense 2 x 0 América-MG
19:00 – Bahia 0 x 0 Cuiabá
Games on 11/24/2021
9:30 pm – São Paulo x Athletico-PR
