Corinthians enters the G4 and opens up thinking about the future G6 of the Brazilian; see table

by

Corinthians had a good performance and a good round for themselves this Sunday, the 34th of the Brazilian Championship. With the victory over Santos, the team entered the competition’s G4 for the first time since the beginning of the tournament and even opened the gap to the seventh place, probably the first team without a direct place in the next Liberadores.

With 53 points, Timão has one more than Fortaleza, who defeated Palmeiras 1-0, and Red Bull Bragantino, who had already played for that journey two weeks ago, beating Sport 3-0.

At first, the first four advance directly to Libertadores, but the current edition of the tournament has Palmeiras and Flamengo in the decision, which would open a new place. In addition, the leader and almost champion Atlético-MG is also in the final of the Copa do Brasil against Athletico, a club classified directly via Sudamericana. In other words, the G6 is imminent.

Thinking through this prism, Timão now has a five-point advantage over the seventh position, occupied by Fluminense. Internacional was defeated by Flamengo and parked at 47.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stAtlético-MG7433235553223175
2ndFlamengo6633206764293567
3rdpalm trees58341841252401257
4thCorinthians5334141193732552
5thstrength5234157124141051
6thRed Bull Bragantino52341313850401051
7thFluminense4834139123334-147
8thInternational47341211114237546
9thCeará4634101683634two45
10thAmerica-MG45341112113536-144
11thCuiabá433491693132-142
12thsaints42341012123038-841
13thAthletic-PR4133125163943-441
14thSão Paulo4133914102633-741
15thAtlético-GO4033913112533-840
16thYouth3933912123239-739
17thBahia3733910143343-1037
18thGuild3533105183342-935
19thsport333489172133-1232
20thChapecoense1534112212759-3215

See also all the rounds and more information about the classification of the Brazilian Championship on the special page with the competition table.

Watch the games of the 34th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 10/28/2021
19:00 – Red Bull Bragantino 3 x 0 Sport
Games on 11/20/2021
19:00 – Chapecoense 1 x 3 Grêmio
19:00 – Fortaleza 1 x 0 Palmeiras
19:00 – Atlético-MG 2 x 0 Youth
21:00 – Atlético-GO 1 x 1 Ceará
9.30 pm – International 1 x 2 Flamengo
Games on 11/21/2021
16:00 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Santos
17:00 – Fluminense 2 x 0 América-MG
19:00 – Bahia 0 x 0 Cuiabá
Games on 11/24/2021
9:30 pm – São Paulo x Athletico-PR

