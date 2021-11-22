Corinthians has a 94.7% chance of going to Libertadores

Corinthians beat Santos 2-0 yesterday (21), for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship, reached 53 points and took 4th place, which leads directly to the group stage of the next Copa Libertadores. Thus, the team led by Sylvinho has a 94.7% chance of going to the main continental competition. The study that points out this probability is from the Department of Mathematics of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

The other two teams that are better able to steal this spot directly from the Alvinegro team are Fortaleza (5th) and RB Bragantino (6th), both with 52 points. Pici’s Tricolor has an 89.3% chance of getting a direct seat to Libertadores. While Massa Bruta appears with 75.7% — the three teams must fight for the position until the end of the Brasileirão.

Fluminense (7th) and Internacional (8th) run out of this fight. The Tricolor das Laranjeiras beat América-MG by 2-0 in this round, but figure with only a 23.1% chance. And Colorado, who lost to Flamengo 2-1, in Beira Rio, only has a 10.2% chance of seeking a direct spot.

Fight against relegation

At the bottom of the table, Chapecoense (20th) is already relegated to Serie B next year, and Sport (19th) appears with a 98.3% risk of falling — Leão da Ilha lost 3-0 for RB Bragantino, and further complicated his situation.

The third team with the highest risk of falling is Grêmio (18th), with 83.1%. Even with the victory by 3-1 against Chapecoense, the team from Rio Grande do Sul has very difficult games ahead against São Paulo (home), Bahia (away), Corinthians (away) and Atlético-MG (home).

Bahia (17th) completes the Z-4, with a 44.1% risk of falling. The Bahia team has 37 points, two less than Juventude (16th), the first team out of Z-4 — the team from Caxias do Sul will also fight until the end against relegation, and has a 31.5% fall. Atlético-GO (15th), with 40 points, has a 16% chance of falling to the second division.

Title forwarded

If there is something very close to being defined in the Brasileirão, it is the champion. Atlético-MG beat Juventude 2-0 and achieved a 98.5% chance of winning the title. Flamengo, vice-leader, who also triumphed in the round — 2-1, away from home, against Internacional — only has a 1.5% chance of stealing that title.