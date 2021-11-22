Corinthians improves compared to 2020 and closes season with 46% use in classics | corinthians

With the 2-0 victory over Santos, on Sunday, Corinthians ended its participation in the classics this season. In 10 matches against rivals, Timão achieved 46.6% success, a performance that is far from being spectacular, but represents an evolution in relation to 2020.

Last season, Corinthians played 11 games against Santos, São Paulo and Palmeiras and had the advantage of only 39%, the worst since 2016.

Timão ends the current season without being defeated by Santos, but also without being able to beat São Paulo. Overall, there were three wins, five draws and two defeats. Review the results below:

Corinthians 2 x 2 Palmeiras – Paulistão

Santos 0 x 2 Corinthians – Paulistan

Corinthians 2 x 2 São Paulo – Paulistão

Corinthians 0 x 2 Palmeiras – Paulistão

Palmeiras 1 x 1 Corinthians – Brazilian

Corinthians 0 x 0 São Paulo – Brazilian

Santos 0 x 0 Corinthians – Brazilian

Corinthians 2 x 1 Palmeiras – Brazilian

São Paulo 1 x 0 Corinthians – Brazilian

Corinthians 2 x 0 Santos – Brazilian

Despite the evolution compared to 2020, the alvinegro performance is still worse than that of 2019 and 2017 and the same as that of 2018.

Using Corinthians in classics Year number of games victories draws defeats utilization 2021 10 3 5 two 46% 2020 11 3 4 4 39% 2019 14 5 6 two 50% 2018 13 5 3 5 46% 2017 11 7 3 1 73% 2016 9 two 1 6 25%

In these ten classics, Corinthians was led by two coaches: Vagner Mancini and Sylvinho. The first, fired after a loss to Palmeiras, won only 41.6% of the points. The current one has a better performance, 60% compared to rivals.

Timão will still play four matches this year, the next on Thursday, against Ceará, in Castelão, at 20h. Afterwards, the club still faces Athletic, Guild and Youth.

