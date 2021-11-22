Corinthians reappears and Cantillo has an injury found on his right thigh

Corinthians performed again at CT Joaquim Grava this Monday morning. The team, which beat Santos 2-0 last Sunday, started preparing to face Ceará next Thursday. The team, however, had a confirmed low.

Colombian defensive midfielder Victor Cantillo had a muscle injury in his right thigh verified this Monday morning. Corinthians updated the athlete’s medical chart by official note.

According to the club, the steering wheel remained in pain in the posterior region of the right thigh and underwent new tests. The athlete has already started physiotherapy treatment and will be re-evaluated weekly by the club’s doctors. In addition to the defensive midfielder, midfielder Giuliano also continued with the treatment.

The rest of the group performed the activities normally. As usual, the players who played for more than 45 minutes in Sunday’s derby did a regenerative job. The others performed a ball possession activity in Field 3.

In the last part of the training, Sylvinho still separated the players into three teams and promoted mini-games on the reduced field between the teams.

Corinthians returns to CT Joaquim Grava on Tuesday, in the afternoon. The team will continue to prepare for the duel against Ceará, on Thursday, at 20:00, in Fortaleza.

