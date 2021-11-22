Coritiba game vs CSA live; lineups and where to watch today’s game

Coritiba x CSA enter the field today, Sunday (21), for the 37th round of the Série B do Brasileiro; see this post for more details on how to follow on TV and Online.

This Sunday, November 21, 2021, another live football match will take place between Coritiba and CSA for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, the game will take place this afternoon, from 4 pm (GMT).

Find out here everything there is to know about this match, as well as: information about this game, lineups and how to watch this exciting duel on TV and online.

Where to watch?

This time with the CSA playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the Premiere and Globo Sports, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Coritiba and CSA) already have their probable lineups.

Coritiba x CSA

Guaranteed in Serie A, the Thigh says goodbye to the fans this season in front of the current seventh place. The match will start at 4pm. The thigh-white team guaranteed access to the first division last Monday (15).

O CSA still think about access. With 56 points, he needs two wins in the final stretch of Serie B and also stumbling blocks from direct opponents, but the atmosphere is calm, without much pressure. The team bounced back from Serie B, had 28 points from 17 games and moved closer to the front. Former Coritiba coach Mozart warned after the goalless draw with Confiança that no one will throw in the towel while there is a chance.

Technical sheet – Coritiba x CSA

Match Coritiba x CSA Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 11/21/2021 at 4:00 pm Streaming Premiere and Globo Sports Objective 37th round of the Brazilian Series B Coritiba lineup Henrique, Wilson, Natanael, Igor Paixão, Luciano Castán, Guilherme Biro, Val, Rafinha, Waguininho, Léo Gamalho and Willian Farias. CSA Escalation Lucão, Thiago Rodrigues, Everton Silva, Gabriel, Wellington, Ernandes, Giva Santos, Renato Cajá, Iury Castilho, Dellatorre and Geovane. Modality Brazilian Championship Series B Progress Live – 1st Half

