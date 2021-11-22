Coronavirus can directly attack hormonal system

RIO — German researchers have found evidence that the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus is able to directly affect the adrenal glands and, consequently, the hormonal system. These glands can be involved in patients with severe Covid-19, but it was not known whether this was the result of a direct attack of the infection or of sepsis, the generalized inflammation it causes. The adrenals are the main sources of glucorticoids, which are crucial for dealing with sepsis.

Read more: Which vaccines should be used in the booster dose compared to the first immunization? See what American experts say

The study also suggests that adrenal involvement may be behind the slow recovery of some Covid-19 patients. Adrenal dysfunction can profoundly affect the body’s balance. These glands located above the kidneys and also called the adrenals produce very important hormones such as testosterone, cortisol, adrenaline and norepinephrine.

And still: Six states reported no Covid-19 deaths this Sunday

In an article in the Lancet medical journal, scientists report finding proteins and genetic material from Sars-CoV-2 in the adrenal glands of people who died from Covid-19. Samples from 40 people from Germany and Switzerland were analyzed. The researchers found that 53% had signs of the virus.

In the study, Waldemar Kanczkowski, from the University of Dresden, Germany, and his team explained that the hypothesis of direct attack was high because the adrenal glands are targets of attacks by bacteria and viruses, such as Sars-CoV-1, which causes the SARS pandemic in 2002-2004.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Police officers check shoppers’ vaccination status at a store entrance in Vienna after the Austrian government imposed a blockade on nearly two million people who are not fully vaccinated Photo: LISI NIESNER / REUTERS Sign warns that mask use is mandatory on the streets of Marburg, Germany Photo: FABIAN BIMMER / REUTERS A Dutch Public Health Service employee performs a test for Covid-19 at a street testing center in The Hague Photo: RAMON VAN FLYMEN / AFP Coronavirus-infected patient (Covid-19) intubated in an intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in the state clinics of Salzburg, Austria. Austria became the first EU country to lockdown the unvaccinated in an attempt to halt rising rates of virus infection – around 12,000 a day in the country of 8.9 million. Photo: BARBARA GINDL / AFP A health worker administers swab testing at a Covid-19 testing center in Nice, France Photo: ERIC GAILLARD / REUTERS People line up at a coronavirus vaccination center (COVID-19) in Nice, France Photo: ERIC GAILLARD / REUTERS Tourist receives coronavirus vaccine at a mobile vaccination post set up by the Ministry of Health of Valencia in Benidorm, Spain Photo: EVA MANEZ / REUTERS

Understand: Who are the ‘Highly Sensitive People’ and take the quiz to see if you are one of them

The Sars-CoV-2 and 1 coronaviruses share the same receptors used to invade cells and abundant in the adrenals. However, the researchers point out that it is not yet possible to know whether it is the direct attack that causes adrenal gland dysfunction or whether these are the result of an inflammatory cascade. Therefore, it will be necessary to carry out studies with a larger number of patient samples.