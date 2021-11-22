Cowardly, Nélio protects Tonico and disappoints Dolores · TV News

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will leave Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) disappointed in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Cowardly, the boy will protect the criminal past of Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) and will claim that he feels bad about betraying his boss one more time in the telenovela at six on Globo.

In the chapter this Monday (22), the couple will have their first discussion in the serial of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. It will all start when the girl tells about Pilar’s (Gabriela Medvedovski) plan so that she can free herself from her husband’s clutches.

“Pilar came up with an idea”, will begin the youngest of Eudoro (José Dumont). “What idea?” the deputy’s advisor will ask, curious. “To find evidence of a crime Tonico has committed. To send him to jail. Do you know anything, Nelio?” she will ask.

Lota’s son (Paula Cohen), then, will surprise his beloved. “I already feel bad for betraying Tonico. If I do, I’ll get even worse. I was his accomplice and…”, the boy will argue, leaving Dolores sad. “I don’t know if I’ll have the courage to do this,” he will add.

“Are you afraid to face Tonico?”, the young woman will ask. “Yes, I do! And at some point it will happen”, Batista’s eldest son (Ernani Moraes) will respond. “I’ve been afraid all my life, but now I’m getting up the courage. And if you don’t… It must be because I like you more than you like me”, will retort Dolores, who will leave her lover talking to himself.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

