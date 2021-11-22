Cristiano Ronaldo breaks the silence and sends a message after Solskjaer’s departure from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo posted on his official Instagram account a message to coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was fired from the club’s command last Sunday

O Manchester United announced last Sunday (21) the departure of coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the rout suffered by Watford, 4-1, in a match for the Premier League.

Even with a work quite questioned by fans and being detonated by much of the English media, Solskjaer seems to have left good memories in the Red Devils locker room. In emotional post on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo tore praises to the Norwegian, who is also a fan.

“He was my idol when I came to Old Trafford and has been my coach since I came back to Manchester United. But above all, Ole is an exceptional human being. I wish him the best in everything that life has in store for him.” wrote the Portuguese ace.

An idol of the English team as an athlete, Solskjaer was one of the great center forwards of the 1990s and 2000s for Manchester United, having played for the club between 1996 and 2007, when he ended his career.

Solskjaer was in charge of Manchester United for about three years, but he hasn’t done a great job, especially this season. Even after receiving reinforcements like Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, the team does not mesh and occupies only the 8th position in the Premier League.