Cristiano Ronaldo says goodbye to Solskjaer in loving post: “Exceptional human being” | english football

After being fired from Manchester United’s command last Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to be the target of affection from several players in the squad. After several athletes demonstrated shortly after the announcement of the coach’s farewell, this Monday it was the turn of the team’s great star, Cristiano Ronaldo, who made a loving post on social media to pay tribute to the Norwegian.

Solskjaer promises to return to Old Trafford and declares for United in farewell: “Everything for me”

CR7 recalled that he played alongside Solskjaer in his first spell at Manchester United, which ended in 2008, and that he had the club’s idol as a coach since he decided to return to Old Trafford. And he praised the now ex-commander.

– He was my center forward when I first came to Old Trafford and has been my coach since I returned to Manchester United. But above all, Ole is an exceptional human being. I wish him the best of what life has in store for him. Good luck my friend. You deserve! – he wrote.

Solskjaer was sacked as United’s helm on Sunday, the day after the team were beaten 4-1 by Watford after yet another poor performance by the team. United’s board had decided to give the coach a vote of confidence earlier this month, before the two-week FIFA Dates break, when the team had already been racking up stumbling blocks and poor performances. However, in the first game in the resumption of the Premier League, the negative result made the situation untenable.

Although Solskjaer’s departure has been a real possibility for a few weeks now, the club still doesn’t have a plan in place to replace him. There are two possibilities: hiring an interim coach, to stay until the end of the season, until the board can bring in a coach considered ideal in 2022/23; or leave Michael Carrick, Solskjaer’s deputy, as a permanent interim until the middle of next year.

While the board decides the future of the team, the English press inaugurated the festival of speculations, which put several names on target to lead United – almost all of them already employed. Mauricio Pochettino, from PSG; Erik Ten Hag of Ajax; Brendan Rodgers of Leicester; Luis Enrique, from the Spanish team; and Zinedine Zidane, without a club, have been the hot names.