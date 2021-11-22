Criticized for weight gain, Selena Gomez’s mother reveals that she almost died of bilateral pneumonia – Monet

+



Mandy Teefey at the hospital and her daughter Selena Gomez (Photo: Instagram and Getty reproduction)

It could be another story of a person who survived a terrible illness, but it has become an extremely hateful account. Mandy Teefey, the mother of singer and actress Selena Gomez, said she recently survived a near-fatal case of bilateral (or double) pneumonia thanks to “miraculous” doctors.

In a post where she shares images of the time she was boarder, she makes a long report. “I was told I had days to live. I had the miracle of the doctors and the love of my family and friends to keep me moving”, says part of the report. “I fought. The doctors fought and I was one of the few who managed to escape,” she added.

Mandy Teefey, the mother of Selena Gomez, in the hospital (Photo: instagram reproduction)

However, the reason Mandy shared her drama is to make anyone angry. When she appeared on the cover of Entrepeneur magazine alongside her daughter Selena and partner Daniella Pierson, Mandy started to be approached by people talking about her body and weight gain. If the rudeness of judging a person’s body wasn’t bad enough, people started offering slimming methods for them. That’s when Mandy posted the message sharing her hospital incident and one of the messages she received.

Mandy Teefey, the mother of Selena Gomez, in the hospital (Photo: instagram reproduction)

“I gained 60 pounds (about 27 kilos) from the inflammation and infection,” he revealed, adding, “I had nothing to do to be in a photo shoot.” Teefey also explained that she had been released from the hospital just over two weeks ago at the time of the rehearsal, in which she was wearing a leather skirt and a black turtleneck top. Despite having just survived a serious illness that put his life at risk, Teefey looked vibrant and happy in a shared video, in which he shares details behind the scenes of the photo production.

Post by Mandy Teefey with daughter Selena Gomez and partner Daniella Pierson (Photo: instagram reproduction)

Teefey told her supporters that despite constant comments about her weight gain, she is simply grateful to be alive. “I’m healthy and will push at my pace,” she said. “It’s a miracle that I’m here and I could be careless if it means I’m a [tamanho] 50 instead of a 42”.

