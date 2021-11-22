Cruzeiro starts selling tickets for the game against Náutico, at Mineirão – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro



Cruzeiro will play its last game for the B Series of the 2021 Brazilian Championship in Mineirão, next Thursday (25th), at 20h. And club members can now guarantee admission to the match. The sale began this Sunday (21), on the website socio.cruzeiro.com.br

Tickets start at R$10 and associated fans can buy up to two tickets at a 50% discount in the Upper/Inferior Yellow, Upper Red and Upper Purple sectors.

The sale to Cruzeiro who is not a member of the club will begin this Monday (22), at 5 pm, on the website ingresso.cruzeiro.com.br. Tickets cost between R$ 20 and R$ 100. For all sectors there will be the half-solidarity mode, where the fan pays half the amount and must present 1KG of non-perishable food.

Cruzeiro also informed that, initially, tickets for the orange sector will not be sold, but that this could happen in the next few days if there is demand. The administration of Mineirão released 100% of the ticket cargo for the match.

The match against Náutico will be the farewell to forward Rafael Sóbis, who announced his retirement, and defensive midfielder Ariel Cabral, who will complete 200 games for Raposa and should leave the club at the end of the season, with the end of his contract.

Check all values:

Upper/lower yellow sector: BRL 20 (full), BRL 10 (partner), BRL 10 (half) and BRL 10 (solidary half)

Upper red sector: R$40 (full), R$20 (partner), R$20 (half) and R$20 (half solidary)

Lower red sector: R$60 (in full); R$30 (half) and R$30 (half in solidarity)

Upper purple sector: R$80 (full), R$40 (partner), R$40 (half) and R$40 (half solidary)

Lower purple sector: R$100 (in full); R$50 (half) and R$50 (half in solidarity)

