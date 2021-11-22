Cryptocurrencies are a threat to dollar sovereignty and can destabilize nations, says Hilary Clinton

Former US senator and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has warned of the dangers that cryptocurrencies pose to the sovereignty of the US dollar in the international financial system and to the political stability of national states.

The statement was made on Friday at his participation in the New Economy Forum, organized by Bloomberg. Hillary also warned that in the hands of malicious people, cryptocurrencies could become a dangerous weapon:

““There is a whole new layer of activities that can be extremely destabilizing or, in the wrong hands or in alliances with the wrong people, [as criptomoedas] they can be a direct threat to many of our nation-states and, indeed, to global currency markets.”

Hillary Clinton did not delve into the issue to explain how cryptocurrencies could be used to destabilize national states, but it was clear in her speech that her biggest concern is that the US dollar could be passed over by Bitcoin (BTC) as the mainstay of the global financial system.

She even warned that cryptocurrencies can exert a dangerous fascination for people:

“What might seem like a very interesting and exotic thing…has the potential to shake currencies, to undermine the dollar’s role as a reserve currency, to destabilize nations.”

At this point she seems to agree with the adversary who defeated her in 2016 in one of the tightest elections in US history. In an interview with Fox Business this June, Donald Trump reiterated his dislike of Bitcoin, for basically the same reason as Hillary Clinton. However, he admitted more directly that Bitcoin can steal the hegemony of the US dollar:

“Bitcoin looks like a scam[…] I do not like [do BTC] because it is another currency competing with the dollar; essentially, it is a currency that competes with the dollar. I want the dollar to be the currency of the world, that’s what I always say.”

The supposed threats that cryptocurrencies represent according to the Democrat and the Republican are echoed in the administration of Joe Biden. The current president created a task force to combat attacks from ransomware, whose core purpose is to combat cyber attacks and track ransom payments made through cryptocurrencies.

The characterization of cryptocurrencies as a risk to national security and the global financial market may contribute to the North American political class to unite in its regulatory efforts, stifling the innovation of an industry that proposes to eliminate intermediaries in favor of the financial freedom of the citizens.

As the Cointelegraph Brazil reported recently, a group of lawmakers joined together to try to change the wording of the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed by Biden on November 15, changing the definition of broker to exempt software developers and non-custodial service providers from requirements to report cryptoactive transactions that they would not even have access to today, given the technological configuration of blockchain protocols.

