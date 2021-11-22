Daughter of filmmaker José Mojica denounces two Prevent Senior doctors for irregular conduct during their father’s hospitalization | São Paulo

“My complaint is against two doctors, one who took him out of the semi-uti when he was stabilized, serious, but stabilized, and sent him to his room and a doctor who saw my father with the saturation plummeting in the room, did not give the service immediately and he was trying to convince us to let him die”, said Liz in an interview with GloboNews.

In a statement, Prevent Senior denied the irregularities and said that “the patient’s records demonstrate that all possible investments were made in the treatment of Mr. Mojica. Details of the records cannot be disclosed for legal reasons, but it is possible to say that the patient had a series of comorbidities that aggravated his health condition over the years”.

When questioned, the Regional Council of Medicine of São Paulo (Cremesp) stated that it only investigates complaints when it is formally activated, which did not happen in the case of the aforementioned professionals.

The Board also claimed that it could not pass judgment without first having detailed information, such as access to the patient’s record.

Actress Liz Marins says goodbye to her father, known by the character Zé do Caixão, this Thursday (20)

Prevent Senior’s role during the Covid-19 pandemic became a scandal investigated in Congress and elsewhere.

The company is being investigated by the Covid Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) in the Senate for unethical and unscientific conduct in the pandemic. Allegations of alteration of medical records to make up deaths by covid-19, conducting medical research without patient consent and distributing drugs for early treatment of the disease – which have no proven efficacy – weigh on her.

Mojica had pulmonary bronchopneumonia on January 25, 2020 and was admitted to hospital. Ten days after hospitalization, on February 5th, José Mojica went to a hemodialysis session and felt sick. In the medical record, printed around 12:00, it appears that he had respiratory distress, evolved with tachycardia, tendency to hypotension (low blood pressure), tachypnea, accelerated breathing, and also a drop in saturation, blood oxygenation. So Mojica was transferred from the room for observation in the semi-uti.

During the entire hospital stay, Liz Marins says that the medical team reinforced that his health was serious and offered palliative care, but the family did not accept it and asked the doctors to intervene in all situations.

“The doctor arrived to make us aware that his situation, on this 5th [de fevereiro], in the afternoon, it was serious, that my father was on dialysis, had heart disease, already at a certain age, he was 83 years old and that his health was very delicate. We talked about it, we know that, finally, his health situation has been fragile for some years now, he has even been hospitalized several times in the same hospital and fortunately he left all hospitalizations. I used to say, not only me but all the family members, that what had to be done was everything possible for his own life”, he said.

Afterwards, doctor Daniel Dorta Santiago de Carvalho Duarte, according to Mojica’s daughter, authorized the filmmaker to leave the semi-uti to his room at 8:30 pm, against the family’s wishes and justifying that the patient was stable.

“The doctor said, ‘Be calm that he’s stable.’ Stable how? at levels that could only be in semi-uti or uti?”, asked the daughter.

“I asked a lot, understand very very insistently, for this doctor on the 5th floor not to transfer my father to the apartment because he was not in good health for the apartment, he had to be monitored, he had to have adequate oxygen, and he only had this in the semi-uti”, he added.

According to her, it was very difficult to monitor saturation and pressure, as the nurse only spent every six hours in the room.

“I was adamant when I was talking to this doctor on the 5th floor, that we were not sure, that my father could pass away overnight and that it was not to go to the apartment that only in the ICU would he get the care he would need until it gets better, then move to the bedroom. The doctor didn’t listen to me. In fact, arbitrarily, while I was talking, there were already people taking things out and then they moved my father to the 16th floor, where the apartment was.

“I knew that it couldn’t stay that way, that my father wouldn’t die like that, not with me seeing it”, he added.

The nursing report registered the rapid worsening of José Mojica’s oxygenation condition. At 8:30 pm, still in the semi-uti, saturation was 93%. In an hour and a half he was in his room, the saturation dropped to 87%, and then to 77%.

GloboNews sought out infectious disease specialist Jamal Suleiman to clarify whether a patient in this situation could leave the semi-ICU.

“He was unstable there. What is given as stability is an unstable balance, which was not fixed, not permanent, when he leaves, he breaks this balance and gets worse, obviously. There was no need for this early discharge,” he said.

According to the doctor, the room environment is completely different from the semi-ICU.

“It would be reasonable, for example, if it was end-of-life care because then it won’t make a difference, because at any time you’ll have the final outcome, but that wasn’t what was planned and not what was agreed”, he said.

Filmmaker and actor José Mojica Marins, known as Zé do Caixão in a 2001 photograph

Later, the doctor Marco Antônio Mieza requested the transfer of Mojica, but he reinforced, in his request, that it was at the insistence of family members.

“I talked to family members explaining the seriousness of the clinical picture and the probable evolution to death. I suggest palliative care. Family members do not accept and are fully convinced that the patient will recover. They insistently ask the patient to go to the ICU and that everything possible be done to keep him alive. I request a transfer to the ICU”, says the request.

According to the daughter, the description in the medical record was very different from the one given when Mojica was transferred from the semi-intensive to the apartment.

With access to continuous monitoring, a respirator and a 24-hour medical team, José Mojica lived for another 14 days, accompanied by his family.

The daughter reinforces that the time to approach palliative care was wrong. According to Dr. Jamal, the approach was wrong.

“Absolutely not). This was not the agreed upon and this is not the moment to suggest palliative care, this is the moment for you to perform an intervention, because you are a seriously ill patient. Palliative care is not for you to let the individual die. This was never palliative care, this is not palliating anyone. This is abandoning your own luck,” he said.

Liz says she wanted to tell her what happened to her father to prevent it from happening to anyone else.

“I don’t want what happened to my father to happen to anyone, anyone else. I really hope this gives a voice to more people,” he said.