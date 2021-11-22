Davis, Melo and Westbrook comment on LeBron James fight and expulsion

nba_davis,_melo_and_westbrook_commentam_fight_and_expulsion_de_lebron_james

Here for us. LeBron James deserved to receive the flagrant 2 foul and be sent off in the Lakers victory over the Pistons this Sunday in Detroit.

LeBron was never a violent or dirty guy, but as much as the box-out contest was stronger than usual, the player ended up elbowing Pistons player Isaiah Stewart and giving it his all.

And it was from there, that perhaps the Lakers had the greatest sense of urgency of the season and secured the victory 121-116.

After the match, Davis and LeBron’s other teammates ended up having to answer about what happened on the court and gave their opinion about their teammate and about what the big fight triggered.

“Everyone in the league knows that LeBron is not a dirty guy,” Davis said. “As soon as he did that, he looked at him like, ‘Sorry. I didn’t want to do that’”.

Certainly, Pistons fans disagree. The next big question will be whether the league thinks that when considering a likely suspension. LeBron doesn’t carry the reputation of being a dirty player.

Neither LeBron nor Stewart spoke to the press after the game.

“I don’t know what he was trying to do,” Davis said of Stewart. “But I know that no one on our team would allow anything. Let’s protect our brother. … It was not on purpose. “

Overall, the Lakers put a positive spin on the mess, as a potentially watershed moment for the team, physically strengthening themselves as a symbolic gesture that they needed to win that showdown.

“The confusion could have resulted in two things: it could have ended us or it could have brought us together and I think that was exactly that. It brought us together,” said DeAndre Jordan. “We could get lost in the game, but we didn’t. We continued to fight and we knew, obviously, with LeBron out, that we had to step up even more. ”

Carmelo Anthony echoed the same sentiments:

“We could have easily missed the game, but we needed to band together right then…we needed something like this to light our fire.” Carmelo Anthony played a pivotal role in the Lakers victory with 18 points 5 of 8 out of three.

Vogel praised the Lakers for their composure amid a heated situation and turned it into a much-needed victory.

“I think our guys did a good job protecting a teammate but not trying to make matters worse. This is what you want. You want peacekeepers in these situations and for the most part I felt our guys did that, while obviously forming a wall around a teammate. ”

“For me, it’s one of those things that can change the pace of your season, seeing guys gather around a teammate who just got kicked out like that,” added Vogel. “I played with amazing guys…that’s the determination this team is going to need…We’ll do our best every night.”

As for Russell Westbrook, he was more concerned about why he was given a technician for the trouble.

If LeBron gets a one-game suspension, he will miss his annual visit to one of his favorite stages: Madison Square Garden. The Lakers face the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

