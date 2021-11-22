Deolane Bezerra pays tribute to MC Kevin in her first concert as a singer

Event called ‘Baile da Doutora’ took place in São Paulo this Saturday; The funkeiro’s face appeared several times on the screen, with the right to a hologram to simulate his presence at the event

Reproduction/Instagram/dra.deolanebezerra Event promoted by Deolane, “Baile da Doutora” took place in São Paulo this Saturday



Deolane Calf, widow of the funkeiro MC Kevin, who died in May this year after falling off the balcony of a hotel in Rio de Janeiro, played his first show as a DJ and singer this Saturday, 20th, in a concert hall in São Paulo. Entitled “Baile da Doutora”, the event featured concerts by the group Pixote, MC Livinho and MC Davi, one of the owners of the hit “Bipolar”, which made Deolane go viral on the internet with a remix of the verse “Go get treatment, girl ”. Just before taking the stage, MC Kevin’s widow declared to the funk player: “Kevin, I love you, you know how much. And I know how happy you are for me.” This Friday, Deolane released “Meu Menino”, her first song, which already has a video and is a tribute to MC Kevin.

On stage, the “doctor” also paid homage to Marília Mendonça and called the sisters to participate in the moment to the sound of “Ciumeira”. MC Kevin’s face appeared on the screen several times, complete with a full-size hologram to simulate his presence at the event. To sing “Meu Menino”, Deolane dressed all in white and wore a jacket with the image of the funk player, in addition to putting on angel wings on stage. After the event, Deolane stated that she intends to continue with the “Baile da Doutora” in a publication in Instagram stories. “The first of many, I went with my face and courage and didn’t it work out? Thank you to everyone who was present! It’s going to work, it’s already done, the trend is to improve.” The music clip already has more than 4 million views on Youtube.