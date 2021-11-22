Deputy denounces attempt to buy votes in PSDB caucuses: ‘I’m Bolsonaro, I’m going to PL’

‘I’m going to throw shit on the fan,’ said the congressman, who discussed with the party’s president in Acre, Manoel Pedro de Souza Gomes, and announced that she will leave the party to support the president’s reelection

the deputy Mara Rocha (PSDB-AC) claimed, this Sunday, 21, that he received an attempted bribe to vote for João Doria in the party caucuses – the governor of São Paulo is fighting with the representative of the Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, and with the former mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio Neto. disgusted with application instability, she threatened to reveal who offered money. “I’ll tell you who wanted to buy my vote! I have messages here. If they won’t let me vote, I’ll tell you who offered me money to vote for Doria. I will vote! If I can’t, I’m going to throw shit on the fan. I’ll tell you who wanted to buy my vote. I will vote! I have messages and audio!” he yelled.

While in the voting queue, Mara Rocha discussed with the president of the PSDB of Acre, Manoel Pedro de Souza Gomes, and announced that he will leave the party to support the re-election of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party). “I don’t accept that a president (of the PSDB of Acre), who was asking for a vote for another candidate, a fake toucan, will say that I am a pocket-man in order to intimidate me. I’m Bolsonaro myself, I’m going to the PL”, fired the deputy – it is worth remembering that the PL should house the project for the reelection of the head of the Executive.

Despite the statement, Mara Rocha said that she voted for Eduardo Leite to win the caucuses and represent the PSDB in the 2022 presidential election. I voted for Leite so that we can throw arrogance, spurious agreements in the trash,” he said. Due to the instability in the application, the PSDB postponed the end of the digital voting time – previously scheduled for 3 pm – to 6 pm.” At this moment, I ask those who are in the application a little patience. It is being worked on to make every effort due to the congestion that occurred. We even increased the end of voting to 6:00 pm”, stated the president of the party, Bruno Araújo, during the ceremony. Wanted by the report of Young pan, Doria’s office has not yet responded to the accusations made by Congresswoman Mara Rocha.