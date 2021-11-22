Doctor Jairo · Check out 5 benefits of orgasm

Orgasm, in addition to being a great feeling, can also have some additional health benefits, such as reducing stress or alleviating pain.

However, research into the advantages of orgasm is limited, especially since the experience is different for each person. “Some people orgasm several times, some once and some not at all, and that’s totally normal,” he told health Rosara Torrisi, Certified Sex Therapist and founding director of the Long Island Institute of Sex Therapy.

With that in mind, the following five benefits are by no means a comprehensive list or guarantee for every individual. But they can bring you some amazing impulses to your mind and body that go far beyond the bedroom.

See the main ones:

1. Improves mood

Having an orgasm releases a flood of feel-good hormones into your bloodstream, which can make you feel happier, calmer and less stressed, she explained to health Kate White, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Boston University School of Medicine and vice chair of academics in the department of obstetrics at the Boston Medical Center.

According to White, these hormones include:

Oxytocin, also known as the “love hormone”, which facilitates feelings of love and attachment;

Dopamine, which triggers intense feelings of reward, desire and pleasure;

Endorphins, the “natural opiates”, which induce a feeling of euphoria and reduce stress;

Serotonin, which helps regulate mood, appetite and sleep;

Prolactin, the main chemical that starts milk production after pregnancy and plays a role in bonding, also makes us feel full after orgasm.

Reaching a climax can also make you feel more confident, which can further improve your mood, says Logan Levkoff, PhD, a sex education expert and counselor for the American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors, and Therapists.

One thing to know, though, is that it’s not clear how long these mood-boosting benefits might last, due to a lack of research, says White.

2. Helps you connect with your body

Having orgasms, especially through masturbation, can reveal what’s normal and what isn’t when it comes to sexual health. “It’s one of the few times that people, especially people with vulvae, allow themselves to touch their genitals,” says Torrisi.

Think of climaxing as an opportunity to connect with your body so that you identify any changes that might indicate a medical condition, such as an STI or yeast infection.

It’s really helpful to know how your body feels, looks and even smells, because if you don’t know what the norm is for your body, it’s really hard to identify when something is wrong,” says Levkoff.

Having orgasms also creates a level of comfort with your body, and without that level, you may be hesitant to share health information with doctors. When someone is unfamiliar or uncomfortable with their genitals, White explains, it can make them fearful of pelvic exams or prevent them from raising concerns to health care providers, potentially delaying essential care and treatment.

3. Strengthens relationships

In addition to building the relationship you have with yourself, orgasms can also bring you closer to the other person.

A 2016 review published in Socioaffective Neuroscience & Psychology found that concentrations of the neurotransmitters oxytocin and prolactin – which are thought to facilitate attachment – ​​increase during orgasm. Because of this, the study authors believe there may be a link between climax and connection to a sexual partner.

Check out:

Of course, that doesn’t mean that if you don’t peak with your partner, your relationship isn’t strong. But if a sex partner is particularly good at making you come, you’ll likely want to see him again, which increases your chances of investing in that relationship, says Torrisi. Also, knowing that they can give you pleasure can also increase your confidence and satisfaction.

4. Improves sleep

Many people find orgasms drowsy, which is why they can be a great complement to their bedtime behavior, says Levkoff.

How do orgasms induce drowsiness? It could be due to the relaxing hormones circulating in your system after you peak. Or it could be because orgasm is similar to progressive muscle relaxation, says Torrisi. Progressive muscle relaxation is a relaxation technique that involves contracting a group of muscles as tightly as possible and then releasing them. Letting go of tension can help people fall asleep, just as muscles contract and then relax during climax.

Or it could be simply conditional. “Some people also develop the habit of having orgasms before bed, so this is part of their sleep routine,” explains Torrisi. “So their bodies kind of know this means it’s bedtime.”

5. Maintains pelvic floor muscles

An orgasm is a series of muscle contractions, and these contractions can help maintain or strengthen the pelvic floor, says Levkoff.

In addition, they also improve pelvic floor health by increasing blood flow to the pelvic region, which supports muscle development. health Sonia Bahlani, a New York-based specialist in gynecology and pelvic pain.

Regularly flexing your pelvic floor muscles can lead to better sex by increasing vaginal lubrication, reducing the pain of penetration and strengthening the intensity of orgasm, according to a previous article in Health. This is because a stronger pelvic floor improves blood flow to the genitals and can lead to a firmer grip during penetration.

Via: Health

Also watch:

