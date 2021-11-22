Does PSA Test Diagnose Prostate Cancer? See myths and truths about the disease

Among the main myths related to prostate cancer is whether holding on to pee would cause the disease.| Photo: BigstockIn the month that alerts for male health, the Blue November, concerns emerge about the health of the prostate, whose cancer starts when the glandular cells secreting seminal fluid undergo changes and become cancerous. Follow Semper Fam\u00edlia on Instagram!There are still many myths about the disease, which according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), is the second most common type in males, after non-melanoma skin cancer, corresponding to 29.2% of the incident tumors among Brazilians. See some myths and truths about prostate cancer, according to doctors from the Urology team at the S\u00e3o Paulo State Cancer Institute, a unit linked to the S\u00e3o Paulo State Health Department, Maur\u00edcio Cordeiro, and Jos\u00e9 Maur\u00edcio Mota, head of The institution's Geniturine Tumor Group:At first, prostate cancer has no symptoms!Truth. Therefore, from 45 years of age onwards, it is important to see a urologist regularly. Discovering the disease at an early stage enables less aggressive treatments, with a high cure rate and better quality of life for patients.Does prostate cancer only affect the elderly?Myth. Prostate cancer can also affect young men, although it is more common among the elderly. Therefore, it is essential to maintain medical follow-up.Does having first-degree relatives with the disease increase the risk?Truth. Family history is one of the main risk factors for prostate cancer. If a first-degree relative (father or sibling) has already developed the disease, the risk is higher (around 2 in 6 men) and the greater the number of first-degree relatives, the greater the risk.Is holding pee a risk factor?Myth. Holding up pee is not a risk factor for prostate cancer. However, trapping urine can increase the risk of urinary infections and bladder disease.Does vasectomy increase the chance of developing prostate cancer?Myth. Men who have undergone the procedure must undergo preventive exams normally.Does the PSA test diagnose prostate cancer?Myth. Confirmation of the diagnosis is made by biopsy, after the digital rectal examination. Biopsy consists of the removal of small fragments with a fine needle introduced through the rectum under ultrasound guidance and performed with sedation, when evidence of cancer is found by clinical examination (digital rectal examination) combined with the result of the measurement of PSA in the blood.Doesn't need a PSA test taker?Myth. The PSA must be performed in conjunction with the digital rectal exam. Together, these tests contribute to the diagnosis, but one does not replace the other.Is a rectal exam important to diagnose the disease?Truth. The digital rectal exam is very important, it is performed by the doctor to identify hardened areas in the prostate and other changes that may be suspected of cancer.Can prostate cancer treatment cause impotence?Truth. It can cause impotence depending on the treatment and the age and previous erection of the patient.Should Men Only Worry About Prostate Cancer?Myth. Men may have other urological neoplasms (bladder, kidney, testis and penis cancer) as well as non-urological neoplasms. In addition, cardiovascular diseases account for a significant part of death cases among men. It is important to take care of your health as a whole.Can healthy habits help prevent and treat cancer?Truth. Maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly, avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption reduce the risk of cancer.