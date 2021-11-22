Double commitment for the Brazilian and duels at the base mark Corinthians’ week; see schedule

After a great Sunday with the victory of the tri-championship of the Women’s Libertadores and victory in the derby against Santos, Corinthians resumes activities this Monday. While the Brabas will have a rest day, Sylvinho’s team returns to CT Joaquim Grava this morning to prepare for the duel against Ceará, on Thursday, at 20:00, away from home.

The commitment to the Brazilian Championship, however, is not the only one for the team this week. On Sunday, Timão hosts Athletico-PR, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 36th round of the competition.

Before that, on Wednesday it is the Under-17 team’s turn to take the field for the Paulista Championship in the category. Timãozinho faces Comercial Tietê, in the interior of São Paulo, at 10 am. The team also made an appointment on Saturday, at 11 am, in front of Ponte Preta, in Fazendinha.

On Thursday, the Under-20 of Timão also continues in the dispute for the state of the category. The Alvinegra team receives São Bernardo for the return game of the round of 16 of the competition. In the first duel, the teams tied 1-1.

The Brabinhas advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paulistão Female Under-17. The team is expected to take the field on Wednesday. The time will still be defined by the FPF and the opponent is the Brothers FC.

Check out the Corinthians schedule this week

Monday 11/22

Male squad training in the morning at CT Joaquim Grava

Tuesday 11/23

Training of the male squad in the afternoon at CT Joaquim Grava

Wednesday 11/24

Male squad training in the morning at CT Joaquim Grava

Male cast trip to Fortaleza

Commercial Tietê x Corinthians – at 10:00 am for the São Paulo Under-17 Championship, at the Municipal de Tietê (Tietê, SP)

Thursday 11/25

Friday, 11/26

Male squad training in the morning at CT Joaquim Grava

Saturday 11/27

Sunday 11/28

