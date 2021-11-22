Double-Sena 2300 results today, 11/20; prize is up to BRL 1.1 million – Country

Dupla-Sena contest 2300 can deliver a prize of up to R$1.1 million. The draw took place at 20:00 today, 11/20, by Caixa Econômica Federal. See below the dozens drawn.

DOUBLE RESULT SENA CONTEST 2300

Watch the draw:

How to play in Dupla-Sena?

Each contest has two drawings. In both draws, you must match 3, 4, 5 or 6 numbers in the first and/or second.

To participate, you must select from six to 15 numbers out of the 50 that are there. If you want to rely even more on luck, you can let the system select the tens (Surpresinha) or use the same bet in 2, 4 or 8, 3, 6, 9 or 12 consecutive contests (Stubborn).

Dupla-Sena draws normally take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, at 20:00.

What are the odds?

According to Caixa, the chances of winning vary depending on the type of bet. Check out the odds:

Probabilities of hits Minimum bet: R$2.50 – 6 numbers Number of Bets Select 6789101112131415 Probability of hit (1 in) Number of Played Numbers bet amount sena quinine Block Suit 6 BRL 2.50 15,890,700 60,192 1,120 60 7 BRL 17.50 2,270,100 17,597 502 37 8 BRL 70.00 567,525 6756 263 25 9 BRL 210.00 189,175 3,076 153 18 10 BRL 525.00 75,670 1,576 97 13 11 BRL 1,155.00 34,395 881 64 11 12 BRL 2,310.00 17,197 528 45 9 13 BRL 4,290.00 9,260 333 33 7 14 BRL 7,507.50 5,291 220 25 6 15 BRL 12,512.50 3,174 151 19 5

How to bet on the Internet?

To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:

Be over 18 years old;

Have a CPF;

Have an email;

Have a credit card with the main brands.

To register, follow the steps below:

Access the website: www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br

Inform your personal data;

Validate your registration by clicking on the link sent by Caixa to your e-mail;

Complete the filling.

How to follow the contest live?

You can check the draws live on CAIXA’s social networks.