Dr. Jairo · Is drinking all day on the beach very bad?

“Summer is coming and I’ve been wanting to hang out with my friends at the beach drinking all day, can I?”

Jairo Bouer says this is not ideal.

All day can’t, right? Drink a little with friends, responsibly, in moderation, it’s okay. Now, drinking a lot doesn’t work”, warns the doctor.

He also reminds that if the person is under 18 years of age, they cannot drink at all. In addition, if you drink all day without eating or drinking other fluids, there is still a risk of dehydration and hypoglycemia.

Finally, if you drink all day, it will obviously be an amount more than is recommended, leaving the person intoxicated and increasing the risk of, for example, drowning or acting inappropriately.

Hear the full answer:

@jairobouer “WILLING TO DRINK ALL DAY” 🍺#jairoresponde #doubts #tips #jairobouer #curiosity #DoseDeResponsibility♬ original sound – jairobouer

Why is moderate drinking better?

Before explaining why drinking in moderation is the best choice, It is important to define what moderate consumption is. This concept varies between countries and between the different institutions that work with alcohol consumption. Generally speaking, there is no consumption pattern that is completely safe for all people.

Some people are so sensitive to alcohol that even the act of drinking small amounts can lead to significant changes in behavior. For them, perhaps not drinking is the best idea. But for most of the adult population, moderate consumption revolves around a “standard drink” of alcohol a day for women and two for men.

In Brazil, there is no concept of a standard dose, but a standard portion. For the purpose of nutritional labeling accepted by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), it is 10 grams of pure alcohol, which can be in a 330 ml beer can, in a 100 ml wine glass, or even in a dose of distillate of 30 ml. Thus, the man who drinks, for example, two glasses of beer a day and the woman who drinks a dose of spirit would be within a moderate standard.

Check out:

The World Health Organization (WHO) still says that to be within a moderate consumption pattern, alcohol intake should not happen on a daily basis. and yes, with at least two days without drinking in the week. It is also important to remember that some situations, such as being under 18, being pregnant, using other medications that affect the central nervous system and driving a car do not allow for moderate consumption. In such cases, drinking alcohol should not happen under any circumstances.

There is another classification that explains that drinking more than three drinks for women and more than four for men on a single occasion signals an abusive pattern of consumption (which in English is called binge drinking).

It is important to talk about abusive consumption because this is the way of drinking that poses the most risks to health and society. A person who drinks too much in a short period of time can become more aggressive, violent, take care less, see less risk and put other people in dangerous situations.

How do I know I’ve crossed the line?

The most important thing is to get to know yourself, noticing changes in the pattern, along with consumption. Some characteristic situations are:

Start talking or laughing non-stop;

Realize that the voice is slurred;

Get very sleepy;

Feeling dizzy when getting up;

Realize that your behavior is unusual;

People start giving clear signals that you are bothering them.

All of this can signal that you are passing or already over the point. An additional problem is that drinking can alter our ability to assess where we really are – and that can be a complicating factor.

That’s why it’s important to know how the body behaves with the ingestion of alcohol and valuing the opinion of colleagues, especially if this evaluation error has happened before. And, if there is a change in behavior, it is better to stop, eat food and some non-alcoholic drink, such as water and juice.

See too: