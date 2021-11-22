Duel between CRB and Vitória can define the Rowing situation in Serie B; understand | Soccer

CRB and Vitória face off this Monday (22), at 6 pm, at Rei Pelé, in Maceió (AL), for the 37th round, and Remo is interested in this game. The duel between Bahia and Alagoas can define the situation of the team from Pará in the competition.

In 18th place, with 40 points, Vitória can leave the relegation zone if they beat the CRB. If that’s the result, Remo would enter the Z-4, as Leão Baiano would add 43 points, one more than the team azulino. The Lion from Pará is 16th, with 42 points. The ideal is to root for Vitória’s defeat.

The CRB also wants the triumph against Leão Baiano. The team from Alagoas is in 7th place, with 57 points. If they beat Vitória, they’ll continue with chances of access in the last round, but Avaí, who already played, Guarani and Goiás, who still face each other this Monday, at 8 pm, at the Brinco de Ouro, in Campinas, also need to dry up.

In addition to Vitória and Remo, Londrina is also interested in this Monday’s game. Tubarão is 17th, with 41 points, and struggles to escape relegation.

Confiança and Brasil de Pelotas are already relegated and there are two spots left for Serie C in 2022. In the last round, Remo will face Confiança, at 4 pm, at Baenão, with bid-by-shot broadcast in Liberal.com.