Durcesio thanks after the title of Botafogo, ‘special recognition’ to Chamusca and summons to the fans

President of Botafogo, Durcesio Mello sent a message to the crowd after the club conquered the Serie B this Sunday, with a 1-0 victory over the Brazil of Pelotas, at the Bento Freitas. The agent made a series of thanks and a special mention to the technician Marcelo Chamusca, who started the season and was fired after a string of poor results.

– Alvinegra fans, I’m very happy with this Series B title, which obviously takes us to Series A. I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart to (Eduardo) Freeland, Enderson (Moreira), all the technical staff, Vinicius (Assumption), Jorge Braga, Lenin (French), (José Luiz) Parrode and Julius Gracco, in addition to many other people who participate behind the scenes of that title. I want to give special recognition to (Marcelo) Chamusca, who started this work to bring us to the Series A. Thank you very much, even in what comes, Series A, we are there. And we’re going to the game next Sunday, I’ll call you,” declared Durcesio.

On Sunday, Botafogo will face Guarani, at 4 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium, and will have a full house to receive the Series B champion cup.