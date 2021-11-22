Early diagnosis is a great challenge to treat prostate cancer, medical alert

The “Novembro Azul” campaign emerged in the first half of the last decade as a kind of extension of the “October Rosa”. The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness in society, especially the male public, about the early diagnosis of diseases such as cancers of the prostate, penis and testicles.

However, both for being more recent and for a smaller participation of some sectors of society, mainly advertising, the blue November has a slightly lower adhesion than the pink October.

However, the lower adhesion does not diminish the importance of the blue November, since prostate cancer kills around 15 thousand Brazilians a year. This corresponds to around 20% of the total number of cases of the disease in Brazil, which, annually, is around 60 thousand cases.

Compared to breast cancer, prostate tumors tend to be much less aggressive. However, the early diagnosis of prostate cancer can be more complex than that of other tumors, as explained by the oncologist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, Artur Malzyner.

Magnetic resonance imaging is the most effective test for the diagnosis of prostate cancer, but it is not an accessible test for most of the population. Credit: Engagestock/Shutterstock

According to the doctor, there is no exam that is as accurate and universal as the mammography, widely used to detect breast tumors, for prostate cancer. According to Malzyner, the best option for early diagnosis is magnetic resonance imaging, however, this test is not so accessible within the public and private health networks in Brazil.

“Every early diagnosis of prostate cancer was built on top of a blood test [o Antígeno Prostático Específico, (PSA)], which has a lot of false positives”, explains the oncologist. “And the touch test is very rarely efficient,” adds Malzyner.

This number of false positives is because PSA levels can rise for reasons other than the presence of cancer. This antigen can rise, for example, because of recent sexual activity or inflammation of the prostate, known as prostatitis.

Digital rectal examination, the best known for diagnosing prostate cancer, is not as accurate for early diagnosis. Credit: Roman Babakin/Shutterstock

According to the doctor, the digital rectal exam, which is the best known for detecting prostate cancer, is responsible for only 15% of diagnoses of the disease. “This happens because not all tumors are touchable”, says the specialist.

Another major challenge for the diagnosis and early treatment of prostate cancer is biopsies. While other cancers need a needle for testing, prostate tumors need between 12 and 16 needles.

This makes the procedure much more invasive and, in addition, it is not uncommon for the patient to experience side effects such as inflammation of the prostate, bacterial infections or urinary infections.

How to improve the scenario?

In addition to convincing men to take greater care in relation to their health, much still needs to be done so that prostate cancer is taken more seriously and that early diagnosis becomes more common.

The main one is the universalization of imaging exams that are more effective, such as magnetic resonance. In addition, care such as avoiding smoking, taking care of your diet, doing physical activities and seeing a doctor regularly should be adopted even during youth.

