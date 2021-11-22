Economic Calendar – Stay up to date with the relevant issues of the week By Investing.com



by Noreen Burke

Investing.com — Investors will be watching the minutes of Wednesday’s (Fed) meeting for new insights into the impact of rising inflation on the future path of interest rates.

Markets are also awaiting a pronouncement from President Joe Biden on his choice of head of the US central bank, with a possible decision expected before Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday.

There will be a flurry of US economic data on Wednesday, the eve of the holiday, while PMI data from the Eurozone, UK and US throughout the week will outline the impact of supply chain issues and inflation on business activity. Meanwhile, Black Friday kicks off the critical end-of-year shopping period.

In Brazil, attention is focused on Brasília, especially with the processing of the PEC dos Precatório in the Senate and the disclosure of the November one.

Here’s what you need to know to start your week.

1. Fed Minutes

On Wednesday, the Fed will publish that of its November meeting, in which officials decided the US economy was strong enough to begin scaling back its asset-buying program, in place to spur recovery after the outbreak. of the coronavirus crisis.

Since then, the economic recovery has continued to accelerate, with rising job numbers and the continued escalation of , leading the Fed’s Vice President, , last week to convene a discussion on a more rapid reduction in the program. stimulus, causing the Fed to raise rates earlier.

Last Thursday, Chicago Fed chairman , known for his dovish stance on monetary policy, said that “his mind is more open” to an interest rate hike next year than it was six years ago. months. Separately, Atlanta Federal Reserve Chairman , , has indicated his support for a rate hike in mid-2022.

The Fed is expected to publish new quarterly forecasts after its next meeting in mid-December, which could provide a better read on how much policymakers’ views have shifted.

2. Biden’s Choice for the Fed

The White House said last week that President Joe Biden will likely decide before Thanksgiving whether he will keep current Fed President Jerome Powell in office for another term or promote the current Fed Governor, , to opposite.

Analysts expect some stock market volatility around the announcement, especially if Brainard is chosen.

Powell, whose term ends in February next year, was appointed in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump. Brainard, who has been on the Fed’s board since 2014, is a favorite of progressive Democrats and is seen as more dovish than Powell.

If Brainard is named, markets could re-price the timing of future interest rate hikes, while the prospect of lower interest rates for longer could trigger a streak of US Treasury bond sales, fueled by higher inflation expectations. high.

3. Senate votes on the PEC of Precatório? What text?

The topic is a question because the CCJ vote is scheduled for next Wednesday (24). If approved, the procedure goes to the House’s plenary.

The uncertainty is in relation to which text will be considered: what was approved by the Chamber of Deputies in 2 rounds, or if it can be changed and even sliced, to speed up the approval of the passage that allocates resources to Auxílio Brasil, a new program of income transfer that replaces Bolsa Família.

If there is an alteration to what was approved in the Chamber or the division, the matter must be returned to the Chamber of Deputies if approved by the CCJ and the Senate plenary.

Regarding the release of economic indicators, the most important is November. The expectation is for an increase of 1.1%, which would be a deceleration of the index of October, when it was registered 1.2%. However, data above the projection is not discarded, which has been happening constantly in recent months.

In addition to the traditional Monday morning, the week will have: , labor market data for October, November, October, last month and October.

4. Economic indicators abroad

The US will release a series of economic data on Wednesday before markets close for Thursday’s holiday. The highlight will be the numbers for and , which include the , which is rumored to be the Fed’s favorite inflation indicator.

The economic calendar also includes revised data for the third quarter,, , and .

Reports on and data for November, which should indicate only a modest improvement, will be announced on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

While the US November PMI data should show a modest increase in business activity, similar surveys from and from the US should indicate a slowdown in activity in the manufacturing and services sectors.

Rising coronavirus infections are bringing new restrictions in some parts of Europe, while escalating coronavirus prices are fueling inflation, exacerbated by a global supply chain crisis.

The European Central Bank is under increasing pressure to tighten its extremely loose monetary policy in order to offset the impact on household spending power, but ECB President, , came out against it, arguing that tighter policy now could stifle economic recovery.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England is set to become the first of the world’s big central banks to raise prices since the start of the pandemic, with investors and economists expecting an increase at its next meeting on 16 December.

5. Black Friday

The end-of-year shopping season starts on Friday against a backdrop of rising inflation and shortages of supplies.

There was some concern that high inflation could dampen consumer spending, but an increase in the October figures indicated that Americans had started shopping early in order to get around the supply shortage. Strong third-quarter retail results also added to positive signs for year-end purchases.

“In the Q3 results, one of the trends we’ve seen is the resounding strength of the US consumer,” said Jessica Bemer, portfolio manager at Easterly Investment Partners, told Reuters on Friday.

“This week, we heard reports from retailers that consumers are back in stores, enjoying the shopping experience and getting ready for the holiday season. It makes sense, but it was really validated during the earnings season.”

– With information from Reuters