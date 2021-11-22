Eight bodies are found in the Salgueiro Complex after the PM operation

posted on 11/22/2021 10:16 AM



(credit: Reproduction / TV Globo)

This Monday morning (Nov 22), at least eight people were found dead in the Salgueiro Complex, in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro. The inhabitants of the region themselves were carrying out the removal of the bodies, which were found in a mangrove region.

To Good morning RJ I of TV Globo, the spokesman of the Military Police, Major Ivan Blaz, said that there was an occupation of the 7th Battalion of the Military Police in the region. “We had an occupation of the 7th BPM motivated to stabilize the region after accusations that bandits were using schools, including for drug trafficking. After the sergeant’s death, Bope went to the region. There were several clashes during the end of week in the mangrove area. We had the seizure of various materials used in combat. We deduced that there were numerous injuries among police and drug dealers.”

Last Saturday, Military Police Sgt. Leandro Rumbelsperger da Silva, 40, was gunned down during a patrol in the community. According to information from the police, criminals shot at the soldiers of the 7th BPM (São Gonçalo). He arrived at the Alberto Torres State Hospital at around 6:20 am, but he didn’t resist.

Regarding the bodies found this morning, Rodrigo Baptista Pacheco, general public defender, said on his social networks that “the teams of the defense of Rio de Janeiro and the Ombudsman, together with other entities (OAB, ALERJ and FAFERJ), will go today, at 2 pm, to assist the families of Complexo do Salgueiro in São Gonçalo”.