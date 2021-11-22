Elections in Chile: Bolsonaro sympathizer rightist and leftist dispute 2nd round of extremes

  • Marcia Carmo
  • From Buenos Aires to BBC News Brasil

Kast and Boric

José Antonio Kast, candidate from the far right, and Gabriel Boric, from the left, were the most voted candidates on Sunday and will dispute the second round on December 19

Chileans went to the polls this Sunday (21/11) to choose the country’s new president, but none of the candidates obtained a majority of the votes to declare victory.

With this, the dispute enters the second round and will be decided on December 19th between José Antonio Kast, from the right, and the candidate from the left, Gabriel Boric.

With 99.98% of the official counting completed, lawyer Kast, 55, had 27.91% of the valid votes, while former student leader Boric, 35, had 25.82%.

The elected will assume the Presidency on March 11, 2022.