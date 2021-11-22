Elections in Chile: Bolsonaro sympathizer rightist and leftist dispute 2nd round of extremes

Marcia Carmo

From Buenos Aires to BBC News Brasil

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, José Antonio Kast, candidate from the far right, and Gabriel Boric, from the left, were the most voted candidates on Sunday and will dispute the second round on December 19

Chileans went to the polls this Sunday (21/11) to choose the country’s new president, but none of the candidates obtained a majority of the votes to declare victory.

With this, the dispute enters the second round and will be decided on December 19th between José Antonio Kast, from the right, and the candidate from the left, Gabriel Boric.

With 99.98% of the official counting completed, lawyer Kast, 55, had 27.91% of the valid votes, while former student leader Boric, 35, had 25.82%.

The elected will assume the Presidency on March 11, 2022.

In a speech, Chilean President Sebastián Piñera said it was a “clean election” and urged the two candidates to “seek the path of peace, dialogue and not populism and confrontation.”

In a campaign marked by extreme polarization, the name of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) was several times associated with that of Kast, who even praised him and then tried to get rid of his image in the final stretch of the dispute, in the face of criticism from sectors Chilean politicians on the way the Brazilian managed the new coronavirus pandemic.

After defining the result of the first round, the name of Bolsonaro was mentioned again on Sunday night. Socialist Party president Álvaro Elizalde, who supports Boric, said Kast “represents a strong setback”, comparing him to the Brazilian president. Elizalde recalled “Bolsonaro’s disastrous administration of the pandemic.”

“Freedom and Communism”

Kast, from the Cristiana Social Front, and Boric, from Apruebo Dignidad (I approve of Dignity), belong to opposing political and ideological poles.

In 2017, when he ran for president for the first time, he said, during his campaign, that former dictator Augusto Pinochet (1915-2006), if alive, would vote for him. Boric, in turn, often quotes former socialist president Salvador Allende (1908-1973), overthrown by Pinochet, in the 1973 bombing coup, as a reference.

Late Sunday night, Kast and Boric exchanged accusations.

In his speech, Kast, from the Christian Social Front, said that the second round of the election will be “between freedom and communism”. He suggested that Boric would lead the country “to follow the paths of Cuba and Venezuela” and accused the left-wing candidate of supporting violent acts.

“Boric meets with terrorists and murderers and he and the Communist Party have never been on the side of the poor, the excluded,” he said, alongside his wife and supporters, amid cries of “Kast President.”

Kast also supported the work of the Chilean Armed Forces and police, re-emphasizing that he will fight drug trafficking and crime in general, and said that “it will be through democracy that the intransigent left will be overthrown”.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Gabriel Boric is 35 years old and a former student leader; if elected, he will become the youngest president of Chile

“Hope will conquer fear”

Boric, surrounded by feminist politics from his coalition and his wife, claimed that Kast symbolizes “fear”.

“We are going to crusade for hope and against fear across the country. Hope will conquer fear,” he said.

He added that the protests of 2019, which resulted in the approval of the plebiscite for the realization of the constituent that will draft the first Constitution in democratic times, cannot have been “in vain”.

“We don’t go out on the streets so that everything remains the same. (…) We don’t go out on the streets so that women have the right to give birth in any situation,” he said in reference to the demonstrations.

Boric also reinforced that he supports abortion, in clear opposition to Kast, who rejects it in any situation.

‘Authoritarianism and Fascism’

The Chilean electoral race counted seven presidential candidates. The only woman in the dispute, Yasna Provoste, of the center-left Christian Democrat (DC), was one of the first to acknowledge defeat and declare in her speech that she will not support “authoritarianism and fascism” when defining Kast’s candidacy. She got just over 11% of the total votes.

“Kast represents authoritarianism and fascism. We have always been opponents of the right and, above all, the far right. The center-left will not be in the dispute in the second round. You cannot be neutral against the far right, but let’s wait for what Boric will say,” he said.

DC President Carmen Frei was clearer in saying that the party would never support a far-right candidate, but also “will not give a blank check” to Boric.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Lawyer José Antonio Kast is 55 years old, married with nine children

“Center has shrunk”

Christian Democracy was instrumental in the transition from Pinochet’s dictatorship to democracy and was part of the center-left coalition Concertación (Coalition of parties for democracy) that governed Chile under former presidents Eduardo Frei Ruiz-Tagle (1994-2000), Ricardo Frei (2000-2006) and Michelle Bachelet (2006-2010 and 2014-2018).

However, in this election, its representation, which had already been declining, was pulverized, as noted by political analysts.

“In this election, it’s not that the extremes grew, but the center shrank. There was an implosion of the center,” says David Altman, director of the Institute of Political Science at the Catholic University (UC) in Santiago.

An observer of Chilean politics said that while the 2019 demonstrations generated unique advances — such as the constituent with the same number of seats for women and men —, sympathizers of the far right and the right identified with Kast, in a clear division in the country.

“Clearly, Kast managed to speak to sectors that are already tired of the ‘social upheaval’ (2019 protests) and want another agenda,” political analyst Marco Moreno told TVN broadcaster in Santiago.

The concern with urban violence would have led Kast to win votes also in the less favored classes, while Boric had the support of young people and others with more progressive profiles.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Kast won more votes than opponent in the first round

United States Campaign

In their speeches, Kast and Boric have signaled that they will seek support from candidates who lost in the first round.

President Piñera’s candidate, Sebastián Sichel, who received 12.8 percent, said he would not support Boric and that “despite the differences” he would talk to Kast.

Kast and Boric showed interest in the votes of Franco Parisi, who came third despite having campaigned remotely from the United States.

In Sunday’s election, Chileans also renewed the entire Chamber of Deputies and half of the Senate seats.

Among the candidates with strong votes is 38-year-old Fabiola Campillai, who lost her sight in a militarized police action using tear gas in November 2019. She was elected without a political party, which led analysts to say that “the most of 270,000 votes are hers” and of no specific caption.

Despite the long lines to vote, in the strong heat of Santiago and other parts of the country, Chilean voter turnout remained low — 46.8%, according to data from the ‘Decide Chile’ platform.