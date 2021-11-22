Elections in Venezuela: High Abstention Shows Opposition Crisis and Strengthens Chavismo Power | World

After years of boycotting by the opposition, Venezuela returned to holding regional and municipal elections last Sunday (21).

A election marked by a high abstention rate — only 40% of voters went to the polls — which highlighted the crisis in the opposition and reinforced the power of Chavismo as the main political force in the country.

Chavez candidates win in 20 of 23 states in regional election in Venezuela

Of the 23 governorships in dispute, the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), won 20, while the opposition won in three states, said the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Pedro Calzadilla.

According to him, the PSUV also took the city of Caracas.

The other results of the so-called “mega-elections” — another 334 mayoral posts and hundreds of councilors — were not disclosed in the first bulletin, released at midnight on Sunday.

Despite numerous allegations of irregularities that supposedly favored the ruling party, CNE leaders affirmed that there was progress compared to previous elections in terms of balance, transparency and respect for free and safe voting.

The November 21 regional and municipal elections were the first in four years to have had broad participation from the opposition, which has not recognized Nicolás Maduro as president since 2018 and boycotted past elections due to an alleged lack of guarantees.

This time, there was also an impartial observation of the election, given the international interest in knowing whether Maduro’s government could guarantee democratic competition.

Among the observers from various international entities were the European Union, the United Nations and the Carter Center, a body specialized in electoral processes.

Since the 2015 legislative elections, in which the opposition won by a wide margin, the observation of neutral international entities had been reduced until it disappeared.

If in 2020 these electoral commissions justified their absence by “lack of democratic conditions”, the opposition’s argument, now, at least in principle, they are moderately satisfied.

In addition, this year’s election took place after an unprecedented renewal of the heads of the National Electoral Council in search of greater transparency.

Since 2006, the president of the CNE has been Tibisay Lucena, now Maduro’s cabinet minister. And the representativeness of the rectors was always questioned by the opposition, which had only one of the five representatives on the electoral body.

“US sanctions forced the government to give in in several areas and this renewal of the CNE is one of them,” says Luis Vicente León, analyst and researcher.

Today, the opposition has two of the five rectors of the CNE.

Despite dozens of politicians being disqualified, banned or even imprisoned, the renewal of the CNE has been seen as an unprecedented evolution in recent decades.

The elections did not have the vote of Venezuelans abroad, around 4 million people — out of a total of 20 million registered — who, in principle, are a key force for the opposition, as many left the country fleeing the crisis .

Over the course of the day, two deaths and two dozen injuries were recorded in events allegedly related to the elections.

Venezuelans went to the polls at a rare moment for the country: after decades of deep polarization, politics ceased to be one of the main concerns of the people and de facto dollarization and economic opening made it possible to mitigate the crisis, activate production and partially alleviate urgent needs.

“The elections attested to the mistakes of the opposition,” journalist Daniel Pardo, special envoy for BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service, told Caracas.

“Because they lost electoral power in four years of non-participation, they announced their participation very close to the date of the dispute and arrived at it divided and fought.”

In addition, part of the opposition, led by Leopoldo López and Juan Guaidó, asked their followers not to participate.

“In a country where polls show that 20% of the population rejects Chavismo, the opposition’s failures are explained not only by the advantages of the electoral board, but also by the mistakes of its group”, concludes Pardo.

Henrique Capriles, former presidential candidate and key figure in the opposition’s return to the dispute, celebrated the participation of nearly 9 million Venezuelans.

“As soon as we have total results by states and municipalities and the national sum, we will do the necessary balance”, he declared.

Manuel Rosales, governor-elect of the country’s most populous state of Zulia, added:

“Today it was demonstrated that Zulia is the land of brave men and women, vigorous and defenders of freedom. Zulia, a heroic people today, won democracy and engagement triumphed. Hope won!”

‘The fruit of persevering work’

President Nicolas Maduro also spoke after the elections:

“I urge all representatives of political organizations to respect the results and I extend my hand to political dialogue and national reunification.”

“We won 21 city halls, including Caracas, a good victory (…) it is the result of persevering work and of bringing the truth with righteousness to all communities,” he added.

The ruling party’s campaign focused on achievements such as reducing the homicide rate and solving the shortage with de facto dollarization.

However, Venezuela’s economy is now a third of what it was 5 years ago, oil production has declined and hyperinflation has created inequality unprecedented in the country’s history.

Maduro also referred to sanctions for corruption charges and human rights violations imposed by the United States on its government officials.

“We created awareness and we will continue to rectify what we must rectify,” said Maduro.

The regional elections, in addition to renewing local powers, symbolically became a revival of the so-called “moderate opposition” and a measure of strength in the negotiation process between the government and the opposition, which should resume in January, in Mexico.