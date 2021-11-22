Elections in Venezuela: Maduro Party elects 20 of 23 governors

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), of President Nicolás Maduro, elected 20 of the 23 state governors in regional elections this Sunday (21). Chavismo also conquered the city hall of the capital Caracas, considered a federal entity.

The result of the election was announced this Monday (22), by Pedro Calzadilla, president of the CNE (National Electoral Council), the Venezuelan electoral authority.

With 90.21% of the votes counted, Calzadilla announced that turnout at the polls was 41.8%. It was the first election with the participation of the Venezuelan opposition since 2018.

According to preliminary results, Maduro’s party had a landslide victory. The opposition managed to obtain only three states: Cojedes, Nueva Esparta and Zulia.

After the CNE president made the announcement, Maduro addressed the nation at the presidential palace celebrating the result. “We won 21 out of 24 [entidades federais]. It is good work, the result of our hard work and our honesty”, said the president.

opposition in elections

The opposition to Nicolás Maduro decided to participate in the elections, this Sunday (21), for the first time since 2018. However, voters did not show up to vote en masse. Turnout was the lowest recorded among elections in the country that included opposition participation.

While the elections were peaceful, at least one man was killed in a shootout outside an electoral college in the western state of Zulia, officials said. The reason for the shooting has not been clarified.

* (Translated material. Read the original here).