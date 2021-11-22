Enderson reaffirms his will to stay and sees Botafogo on a ‘new path’: ‘We took an important step on a long journey’

It is almost unanimous that Enderson Moreira was the main driver of change in the Botafogo 2021, in an incredible sprint that ended in access and the title of Serie B this Sunday afternoon (21/11), in Pelotas. The coach shares the merits with different areas of the club and emphasizes that the internal transformation has been fundamental.

– When a giant in Brazilian football falls from the division, they need to take lessons from it, understand what is not working and look for another path. Botafogo is seeking, in all areas, on and off the field, as a club and institution that always needs to be well prepared to participate in the big challenges. It’s important, but it’s not an ending. We need to know that we are just taking an important step in this long journey for the club to be able to reap the rewards and return to the main national and international competitions. That’s what we project for a club like Botafogo – Enderson declared at a press conference.

Enderson Moreira recalled the difficulty of Serie B and the pressure on the club.

– In recent years, perhaps we have noticed a big difference in the giant clubs that are falling. Financially it is an absurd drop. There is an equality of values. These features that are intended for Series B clubs are very close. So it’s more and more a challenge for a falling giant. First is the tumble, start to get up from that moment, which is critical. It’s very disappointing for everyone, it creates a very bad environment, very hostile at times. We have to start thinking about rebuilding all of this. It is always a challenge for all clubs that, by chance, may fall out of division. He needs to rethink a lot and be calm because it is a very difficult competition and it gets harder and more competitive every time. Logistics are always very complicated. Today, we have Brazil-RS falling here and I can imagine the trips they take. We did one, but they do 18 trips like that. It’s very difficult for them. We are aware of the difficulty of the competition and I hope that above all we can learn the necessary lessons and can seek – and the club is doing this – a new path. There are very competent people at the club and we need to praise all the work. It didn’t start with Enderson. We have (Marcelo) Chamusca, (Eduardo) Freeland, who is our director and he thought a lot about the idea of ​​the team and the players. We only came to collaborate with the club at that time and I never tire of praising the always very healthy and light environment that we found here, even in the worst and most mistrustful moments. We felt that it was a group that was able to rescue the club this season – he added.

The coach pointed out that he still spoke little about 2022 planning. He preferred to keep focused on the goals of moving up and being champion of Serie B.

– We were very focused on this final stretch, of not demobilizing and losing focus. We gained access last weekend, so everything was still not quite sure what would happen. Our focus has always been to seek access. And from the moment we got access, we designed the title. We said that we had this opportunity and that we could not give it up. From now on, we can start projecting 2022. Not that the club somehow couldn’t make some plans, but we know that the issue of access was fundamental. We have a very different investment and we need peace of mind to make the best decisions. Let’s wait and I think this week is a good week for us to talk a little about 2022 said Enderson, who reaffirmed his desire to stay.

– We didn’t have time to talk about 2022. What I can say is that I really want to continue a project here. I know the achievement was very nice, but the challenges are much greater for next year. The work too. We know it won’t be easy. We didn’t even talk, because I was very focused on this final stretch, on access, which was very important for us – he concluded.

