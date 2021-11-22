Enem 2021: ‘Admirable Gado Novo’, racism, eroticization of women and what most fell on the test, according to teachers | And either

The first day of exams for the 2021 National High School Exam (Enem), held this Sunday (21), brought an excerpt from the song “Admirável Gado Novo”, by singer Zé Ramalho, and questions about racism, slavery, the eroticization of women and the issue indigenous according to teachers heard by g1.

According to Gabryel Real, manager of Evaluation Processes at SAS Plataforma de Educação, one of the questions asked the student to interpret an excerpt from “Admirable Gado Novo” that talks about “mass” and “livestock life” taking into account the political context of the year in which it was launched: 1979. In that year, Brazil was living under a military dictatorship.

According to Renato Pellizzari, Professor of History at Descomplica, the correct answer cited a posture of passivity.

In another question, the theme of eroticization of the female body with the illustration of a “pin-up”, which is the English designation that refers to a voluptuous model.

Real said that the issue of racism was also present at Enem 2021. One question mentioned the Observatory of Racial Discrimination in Football about an episode of the 1950 World Cup in which black players, such as goalkeeper Moacyr Barbosa, were considered “scapegoats” for the loss of the title.

Renato Pelizzari, from Descomplica, says that there were several questions about slavery, and that racial issues were also addressed in questions about the increase in the Brazilian prison population and the predominance of low-income black youth among the new prisoners.

Another question had a text from the Press Observatory and talked about the importance of critically reading the news, but without making direct mention of the “fake news” theme, according to Gabryel Real, from SAS.

According to Real, Enem also addressed the indigenous issue when dealing with the popularization on social networks of the practice of including the term “Guarani kaiowá” in the surname as a means of denouncing crimes committed against indigenous peoples.

In another question, the exam brought an infographic about the time children spend in front of the screens.

In the English test, Gabryel states that there was a question that he used as a reference the memoir of Michelle Obama, former first lady of the United States.

In the language test, there were four questions that asked for the analysis of excerpts from the works of the writer Machado de Assis, including “O Alienista”, “Um Homemcélebre” and “A singular occurrence”.

Classic works that are usually charged at Enem also appeared, such as “Sagarana” and “A Nova California”.

O essay theme of Enem 2021 was “invisibility and civil registration: guarantee of access to citizenship in Brazil”. Teachers heard by g1 praised the relevance of the theme and considered the approach “within the standard of Enem”.

RESOLUTION OF ENEM 2021, LIVE: g1 will correct the test from 6:30 pm this Sunday

g1 will correct the test from 6:30 pm this Sunday EXTRAOFFICIAL ENEM TEMPLATES: Anglo and SAS will correct the 1st day questions