Enem 2021 had 24% abstention, says Minister of Education | Federal District

The Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, stated that 24% of the 3.1 million enrolled in the National High School Exam (Enem 2021) did not take the test this Sunday (21). The abstention rate is lower than that registered in 2020, of 51.5%.

“Enem was a success. We had only 24% abstention during a pandemic period, and that for us is a significant number. […] We are prepared for next Sunday,” stated the minister.

The balance was released during a press conference. Also participating were the president of the National Institute for Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), Danilo Dupas, the Post Office operations director, Carlos Henrique Ribeiro, and Federal Police delegate Cléo Mazzotti.

Asked about the crisis in Inep’s servers and allegations that there were questions and that there were changes in the test, Milton Ribeiro said that this year’s exam follows “the same pattern”.

The minister also commented on the speech of president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) who, last Monday (15), in Dubai, said that Enem’s issues “are beginning to take on the face of the government.”

“On the face of the government, you could see that Enem follows the same pattern in the tests”, said Milton. “It was a narrative, they tried to politicize the test and there was no interference. Perhaps, if I had, some questions might not be there.”

Ribeiro, however, did not detail which issues he referred to. Among the themes addressed by the 2021 test are racism, mining in the Amazon, slavery, critical news reading and women’s emancipation.

“There was no interference and no choice of questions. When the president [Bolsonaro] speak, I say it has the face of the government, transparency, seriousness, no resource diversion, leakage. This is the face of the government. I challenge anyone to say that they interfered in setting up the test,” stated the Minister of Education.

Days before the test, 37 Inep servers handed over the positions. As the g1 showed, some of them alleged ideological pressure in the process of formulating the tests, with the aim of excluding from the examination topics that might be displeasing to the government.

The Enem 2021 tests were applied from 1:30 pm to 7 pm. In all, 3,109,762 people registered for this edition of the exam, the lowest number registered since 2005. There was also a sharper reduction in the participation of blacks, browns and indigenous people compared to the last edition of the competition.

Asked about the lowest number of subscribers in this edition of Enem, minister Milton Ribeiro said that the country “is starting to walk in the post-pandemic”.

“The public schools, some, highly, led by union movements, stopped and the teachers refused to open the schools. I had no power, so those who needed it most did not have open schools,” said the minister.

This article is being updated.