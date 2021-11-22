Enem 2021 has social issues and indirectly addresses political issues

Indigenous population, racism, the song “Admirável Gado Novo” were some of the themes that emerged in the questions of the first day of ENEM (National High School Exam) 2021. In the evaluation of teachers, social issues appeared, but indirectly in the test.

“The test brought important topics, spoke of gender issues, the prison population, refugees, indigenous population, but some themes were left out as well”, says Claudio Hansem, professor at Descomplica.

As an example, he mentioned environmental issues, which were addressed, but not with the theme of deforestation — Brazil has had a growing deterioration in data. Questions regarding the indigenous population, violence or land demarcation were also not included in the texts.

Fernando Santo, Educational Intelligence and Evaluations manager at Poliedro, says that “pedagogical prevailed over politicians” on this first day.

“Students received a test as in previous years, a good test. If on the one hand the absence of questions about the dictatorship is highlighted, the presence of items on the Brazilian indigenous issue is commendable. At least six iyou have addressed this issue”, he says.

For Ricardo Di Carlo, Professor of History at the Course and ColégioObjecte, the test was “analytical, with great cultural development”. “A large documentary focus on texts, little use of image for History and with a diversification of themes”, he details.

UOL’s report yesterday reported, for example, that officials heard have implicitly placed “sensitive” topics by the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party) in the tests. The military dictatorship is one of them.

“There was no question that he spoke openly of dictatorship, no question of a totalitarian regime”, says the professor at Descomplica.

In spite of that, one question had an excerpt from the song “Admirável Gado Novo”, by singer Zé Ramalho, and asked the participant to answer which “collective behavior” is criticized in the lyrics.

“This is an issue that speaks of the struggle of the masses, that speaks of resistance, popular struggles and political questions. It is music from the late 70s, therefore it belongs to the Brazilian military regime. So it is being seen as an issue that has become to talk about the period indirectly, although none have addressed it directly”, explains Hansem.

According to Daniel Perry, director of Curso Anglo, the test maintained the pattern of recent years in relation to the skills required, with many analyzes of textual genres in various areas of knowledge.

“It did not present controversies, but it spoke with current themes, such as political passivity, the eroticization of the female body, racism, the indigenous issue”, explains Perry.

For Santo, the English and Spanish tests were quite traditional and did not present a very high degree of difficulty.

The human sciences test, he claims, was balanced in relation to content and charged classics such as Socrates, Descartes and Nietzsche. “On the part of geography, it was also well divided between physical geography, politics, themes of industrialization, capitalism and even there a question of the exploitation of work by WhatsApp”, he explains.

Perry also cited issues that addressed racism, one of them about racial discrimination in football. The question used the example of blaming goalkeeper Barbosa, who was black, for Brazil’s defeat in the 1950 World Cup.

“The subject of slavery appeared a few times. In one of the questions, it addressed the existing hierarchy among the enslaved. In another, there was talk about the persecution of slaves”, he says.

Marcus Vinicius de Moraes, history professor of the Pre-Entrance Exam Course Oficina do Estudante de Campinas (SP), said that the test recovered the “Enem tradition”, addressing themes that contemplate a plural society.

“Questions about medieval revolts, peasant folklore, indigenous peoples, slave resistance, Africa and identities were the high point of the test. In addition to the use of documents, writings and images. [considerando o caderno branco] about the garbage picker tigers. I analyze that the test had an average difficulty”, he explains.

According to José Maurício Mazzucco, professor of Sociology and Philosophy at the Curso and Colégio Objective, the test had six questions in philosophy and six in sociology. “A very diverse test, basic issues with the problem of social exclusion. A very well prepared test. It requires attention, reading and a certain amount of baggage”, he says.

Today, Enem participants answered questions from the language and human sciences tests, in addition to writing.