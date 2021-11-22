Enem 2021 has the song ‘Admirável Gado Novo’, Chico Buarque and a question about class struggle – Education

The test of the National Secondary Education Examination (And either) this Sunday, 21, brought an excerpt of the song Brave New Cattle, by Zé Ramalho, questions about racism, gender inequality, indigenous themes and about the class struggle, based on a text by Friedrich Engels, co-author of the Communist Manifesto, with Karl Marx. It also included an item with the music missy, by Chico Buarque, as well as excerpts from other national singers.

The theme of this year’s Newsroom was “Invisibility and civil registration: guaranteeing access to citizenship in Brazil”. Enem 2021 was marked by controversies involving attempt to control the content of the test and crisis with the servers of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research (Inep), responsible for the exam.

History professor João Daniel Lima de Almeida, from Descomplica, said he was surprised by the quality of the test, which, according to him, had “progressive” questions. “Censorship has gone far,” he said, referring to allegations of government interference in the race. He mentions as an example the question that had a text by Friedrich Engels, which talked about the class struggle between the working class and the middle class.

In the question about Engels, there was a text that said that the middle class could not be trusted because it claimed to be in favor of equality and it wasn’t. The correct answer was for the student to indicate the class struggle.

For him, the question that used music Brave New Cattle, by Zé Ramalho, despite having been written during the military dictatorship, spoke about a situation that could happen at any time. “It was about the passivity of the people, a metaphor probably for the present time.”

The English test spoke of the plight of black women in the United States, using excerpts from the book by former American First Lady Michelle Obama. Furthermore, another issue discussed gender, when asking about women scientists in the 19th century who could only catalog animals and plants on travels with their husbands.

Two questions dealt with slavery, one about a runaway slave and the other about slaves called “tigers” who took their masters’ feces when there was no sewage. The correct answer, according to the Descomplica professor, was that this work reaffirmed the social hierarchy. A text interpretation issue brought the music missy, by Chico Buarque, which tells the story of a slave punished for having seen the sinhá (white woman) naked.

Questions about indigenous themes also appeared in the test, such as the one that spoke about the Jesuits having learned medicine with indigenous peoples in Brazil. “It’s not the look the government wanted. Clearly, the test uses what is available at the Banco Nacional de Items (BNI) and maintains the standard, style and format of previous years”, says Gilberto Alvarez, director of Cursinho da Poli.

Items about refugees and minorities also appeared, but without causing controversy. According to Alvarez, much of the test used supporting texts from prior to 2019, which demonstrates an aging of the Banco Nacional de Items.

“It did not present controversies, but it spoke with current themes, such as political passivity, eroticization of the female body, racism, the indigenous issue and others”, said Daniel Perry, director of the Anglo Course. The eroticization of the female body appeared in an issue that brought the image of a pin up.

“The pedagogical prevailed over the political and students received a test as in previous years, a good test. If on the one hand the absence of questions about the dictatorship is highlighted, the presence of items on the Brazilian indigenous question is commendable. six addressed this issue”, says Fernando Santo, Poliedro’s Educational Intelligence and Assessment manager.

Santo highlights the mention of national musicians and singers on several issues. In addition to Chico Buarque and Zé Ramalho, excerpts by Gonzaguinha, Nelson Sargento and Abel Ferreira also appeared.

“It is an exam that deserves praise for all these topics. Congratulations to the technicians from Inep, as the effort in choosing the questions is noticeable, considering the repository of items that is available.” Some issues, according to Santo, proved to be out of date, with old news or outdated comments on internet events.

As is common with Enem, there was “a good distribution between easy, medium and difficult questions,” Perry said. Alvarez considers that the complexity of the exam this Sunday was medium to low. “It was a test in which many questions go through the interpretation of texts and figures.”

Regarding the Writing theme, part of the candidates reported difficulties. “I thought it was an unusual topic, but very important that needs to be discussed. It is necessary to make people aware of how they are considered invisible due to the lack of records”, said Rodrigo Conte, 17, who intends to study Engineering.

“I had more difficulty developing the topic of the Newsroom. It is not a subject that we follow in the media on a daily basis. It could have been another, more factual topic, said 18-year-old student Gabriel Malisia./ANA PAULA NIEDERAUER, JÚLIA MARQUES and RENATA CAFARDO, IGOR SOARES AND SHAGALY FERREIRA, SPECIAL FOR THE ESTADÃO COLLABORATED

See the comments on the issues on social media

Brave New Cattle:

So happy to see Brave Gado Novo in the #Enem2021 but it lacked history, philosophy and the arts — Lauren ♊ (@lauren_gz_) November 21, 2021

Indigenous population:

Enem’s editorial staff talked about invisibility and civil registration and even had a question using the song “admirable new cattle” and indigenous people o #Enem Resist — GODDESS OF THE INTERIOR ♔ (@BBBphilosofa) November 21, 2021

Increased prison population:

People had a question about the increase in the % of the prison population and what would be necessary to reverse the situation. But, because the answers were like 5 different opinions, but that made sense. There wasn’t an alternative that you looked at and right away I said: “that’s not it” — Rian Guilherme (@lime17_rgb) November 21, 2021

Racism/Human Rights:

my friend took Enem and found it very neutral, with questions about the black population and human rights my jaw dropped and I almost couldn’t believe it, but how is the opinion of the @ourpoesie I believed and was relieved — debs (@bludebs) November 21, 2021

Review of the questions:

Song “Admirável Gado Novo”, increase in the prison population and imprisonment of young black people, popular support for the Guarani Kaiowá people, eroticization of the female body. — Tarcisio Motta (@MottaTarcisio) November 21, 2021

Size of questions: