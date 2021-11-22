Enem: Bolsonaro criticizes ‘issues of ideology’ and says: ‘it’s changing’

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) said today that the Enem (National High School Examination) “is changing” but criticized what he considers issues of ideology without specifically mentioning which questions on the exam applied yesterday were referring to.

In conversation with supporters at the Palácio da Alvorada, Bolsonaro again denied government interference in the preparation of the test, but reaffirmed his position for there to be a change in the themes of the test. Last week, the president said that Enem was “getting the face of the Government”, which raised fears that there would be interference.

“They are accusing Milton (Ribeiro, Minister of Education) of having interfered in the preparation of the tests. If he has this ability and I do, there would be no question of ideology in this Enem now, which he still had. You are obliged to take advantage of the database from previous years. You’re obligated to take advantage of that. Can you change? It’s already changing,” he said.

Bolsonaro did not mention any particular issue about this Enem that bothered him. In the evaluation of teachers heard by the UOL, social issues appeared, but indirectly in the test. Indigenous population, racism, and the song “Admirável Gado Novo” were some of the themes that arose in the questions on the first day of Enem.

As an example of what he considers changes in the test, Bolsonaro made indirect reference to a question in the 2018 exam. At the time, the newly elected president criticized a question that brought pajubá as a “secret dialect” between gays and transvestites.

“”You haven’t seen the language of such a type of people, with such a profile… It doesn’t exist. What guy does inside the 4 walls is his problem. Now it doesn’t have that anymore, the neutral language of I don’t know what, it doesn’t have anymore,” he said.

Teachers say that there is no reason for controversy, as Enem has always dealt with linguistic variety or even linguistic prejudice.

Servers report pressure

On the eve of the 2021 edition, allegations of alleged interference in the exam questions started to appear in the news. Earlier this month, more than 30 employees of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research) – the body responsible for Enem – asked to be removed from their positions.

Reportagem do Fantástico, from TV Globo, presented, on Sunday (14), reports from servers who said that the director of Evaluation of Basic Education, Anderson Oliveira, asked for the removal of more than 20 questions from the first version of this year’s test.

Servers heard by UOL they claim that they have implicitly placed the issues considered “sensitive” by the government in the evidence. At Encceja (National Examination for Certification of Skills for Young People and Adults), which reaches fewer students than Enem, there was a question about the dictatorship.