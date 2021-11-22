Enem has questions with the song ‘Admirável Gado Novo’ and indigenous people – 11/21/2021 – Education

The first day of the Enem 2021 competitions featured the song “Admirável Gado Novo”, by singer Zé Ramalho, about indigenous populations and prison inmates in the country.

The exam began this Sunday (21) with tests in human sciences, languages ​​and writing.

The analysis of prep professors is that the proof did not come with the “face of the government”, as President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said, and brought up issues that addressed minorities and human rights.

History teacher Guilherme Freitas, from the Seb Lafaiete school, says that the issue with Ramalho’s music asked the candidate to interpret a portion of the song’s lyrics and relate it to the exclusion experienced by the population.

“Surprisingly, given all the accusations that surrounded the Enem in recent days, the test once again brought up issues that address contemporary Brazilian history. Even though the military dictatorship has not been addressed, other important periods have appeared”, says Freitas.

On the eve of the beginning of Enem, servers from Inep, the body responsible for preparing the test, made a series of complaints about moral harassment that they suffered to suppress questions with topics considered inappropriate by the management of the body.

THE sheet it showed that the president himself asked the minister of education, Milton Ribeiro, for there to be questions that would treat the 1964 military coup as a revolution.

None of the test questions addressed the country’s military dictatorship. Since the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, the historical period has been removed from the test.

“Although it did not address the military dictatorship, this year’s test once again spoke of contemporary history, which is very positive and important. The exam brought up two questions about Getúlio Vargas,” said Freitas.

Gabryel Real, manager of assessment processes at SAS Plataforma de Educação, says that the test maintained the pattern of previous years in addressing important social issues.

“Despite the president’s criticism, some themes resisted and were addressed in the test. There was no mention of the LGBTQIA+ group, but the questions spoke about indigenous peoples, quilombolas, discrimination against women, racism. It is very important to see that these themes remain in the exam. “

Despite allegations of pressure, the test had at least two questions about the situation of indigenous people in Brazil. One of them dealt with the threat of mining companies to indigenous reserve areas.

It also raised questions about gender inequality. One of the items, for example, talked about the difficulties faced by women scientists in the 19th century in view of the exclusion they suffered from the patriarchal society.

Another item talked about the eroticization of female bodies and another brought a cartoon by Henfil to address the social impact on women’s lives after motherhood.

The test also addressed the racial issue, with at least three questions about slavery, one of them with the song Sinhá, by Chico Buarque. One of the items also brought a text from the Soccer Racial Discrimination Observatory that talked about how black players were used to justify the defeat of the Brazilian team in the 50th World Cup.

One of the questions brought a text by the philosopher Deleuze to debate the concept of minorities. An excerpt from a text by Friedrich Engels, co-author of the Communist Manifesto with Karl Marx, was also put to the test.

The writing theme also surprised educators for having maintained the pattern of previous years when addressing a human rights-related issue. Candidates had to write a dissertation on “Invisibility and civil registration: guarantee of access to citizenship in Brazil”.