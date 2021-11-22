Enzo Celulari responds to criticism for painting his nails: ‘Freedom’

Enzo Celulari had to counter some criticism he received for his most recent photo posted on social media. In it, the son of Claudia Raia and Edson Celulari appears with his nails painted with drawings.

In the comments area of ​​the post, a person attacked Enzo. “Men fighting women with painted nails. Why is it that men are so fond of looking like a woman in something?”

It didn’t take Enzo himself to answer: “It’s not about dispute. It’s about taste, freedom and art. Can you hear the taboo being broken?”, joked the businessman, former affair of Bruna Marquezine. Another follower also complained: “Brother, what is this nail? You ruined the photo.” The comment also received a response: ‘I’m sorry if I didn’t like it,’ he said.

At the same time, most of Enzo’s followers praised the attitude and nail art. “I loved it, and it shows that men have that vanity too, and it’s no problem at all,” said one of them. “It was very good, very beautiful”, commented another.

In recent days, Enzo had had to clarify the status of his relationship with Marquezine — rumors were that they had resumed their relationship. “We’re not coming back. We’re great friends, we like each other a lot, we have a huge affection for each other and that’s it. We have a kitten that we share custody and I’ll always visit”, explained Enzo to “Quem”.

“The important thing is for us to maintain a nice relationship. Regardless of whether we are together or not, we have enormous affection and love for each other,” he stated at the time.