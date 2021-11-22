Even with worsening forecasts for the economy, future Ibovespa has moderate rise following the foreign market

(Getty)

SAO PAULO – The future Ibovespa operates in high in business this Monday (22), following the performance of the markets abroad. The month of November is reaching its final stretch and so far the Brazilian stock exchange has accumulated a negative balance. Last week, the Ibovespa fell more than 3% as investors passed on fiscal uncertainties and worsening forecasts for the economy.

The week starts in a similar way in terms of news. Financial market economists once again raised their projections for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2021, revealed the Focus Report of the Central Bank. From 9.77% last week, the median expectation for this year’s inflation now stands at 10.12%. For 2022, the forecast rose from 4.79% to 4.96%.

In relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the projections were reduced from an expansion of 4.88% to 4.80% in 2021; for 2022, they were reduced from 0.93% to 0.70%.

The week also includes the release of the preview of November inflation, with the IPCA-15, on Thursday. The release of labor market data referring to October’s Caged is also scheduled.

The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) which intends to postpone the payment of court orders to make room in the Public Budget will be considered by the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate. There are few chances that the base text approved by the Chamber will go through this stage without alterations. The market, however, hopes that there is a minimum understanding of the matter so that the text is not discussed again by the deputies, which would reduce the chances of the issue being voted on this year or even in 2022, since it is an election year. .

In the United States, the week is shorter. American stock exchanges close on Thursday, due to Thanksgiving, and on Friday, on sexta-feira Negra, operate on reduced hours. Still, it will be an important week, with the dispute for the position of chairman of the Federal Reserve, the US Central Bank. The dispute is likely to be between current Fed chairman Jerome Powell and Lael Brainard, who is a former Treasury official and current member of the board of the Fed.

“She has been strong supporters of recent extremely expansionary monetary policy and choosing Brainard could help Biden definitively pass his $1.85 trillion spending package, which passed the House last week,” XP analysts say in a report. this morning.

At 9:17 am (Eastern time), Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 traded slightly higher by 0.26% to 103,910 points.

The commercial dollar opened on a downward trend and retreated 0.12% to R$5.601 on purchase and R$5.602 on sale. The dollar futures maturing in December operated at a slight drop of 012% to R$ 5.614 in the first trades of the day.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 advances nine basis points to 12.13%; DI for January 2025 rises five basis points to 11.98%; and the DI for January 2027 is also up five basis points, at 11.88%.

In New York, futures indices indicate an upward opening for the Stock Exchanges. Dow Jones futures advance 0.24%; the S&P 500 is up 0.29%; and the Nasdaq Electronic Stock Exchange rose 0.41%. Last Friday, the stock exchanges closed mostly in decline, with advances in the case of Covid-19 in European countries.

In Europe, stock exchanges reverse part of the losses of last Friday, when the indices reacted to the new lockdowns on the mainland. The highlight goes to the telecommunications sector, with companies in the sector operating at a high after the US fund KKR made a US$12 billion proposal to take over Telecom Italia. The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together shares of 600 companies in key sectors in 17 European countries, rose slightly by 0.03%.

Oil prices are back on the international market today. The barrel of Brent falls 0.27% to US$ 78.61 and that of WTI retreats 0.36% to US$ 75.67. Iron ore, in turn, has a price spike after recent falls: on the Chinese Dalian Stock Exchange, prices advance more than 6%.

Also in Asia, the Chinese Central Bank issued a note informing that it will maintain a “flexible and targeted” monetary policy, which analysts saw as a change in posture that paves the way for a more decisive monetary and credit easing. The Shanghai SE Index rose 0.61%; in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 0.39%. In Japan, the Nikkei index closed up slightly by 0.09% and, in South Korea, the Kospi rose 1.42%.

corporate radar

The private equity fund, KKR, made an offer of more than €33 billion to acquire Telecom Italia, the parent company of Tim Brasil (TIMS3).

KKR offered €0.505 per share in cash – a 45% premium to the stock’s closing price on Friday. The offer would give the operator a net worth of €10.7 billion. Telecom Italia’s net debt is €22.5 billion.

The closing of the transaction is subject to a period of “due diligence” of four weeks and the approval of the Italian government, which has veto power. The board gave no indication as to whether it would approve the sale.

Telecom Italia shoots at the session this Monday (22), on the Milan stock exchange, with gains of 25.17%, around 7:19 am Brasília time.

Petrobras announced that it will pay R$2.195126 per common and preferred share as dividends and R$1.055361 gross per common and preferred share in interest on equity (JCP).

The distribution of remuneration to shareholders was previously approved by its Board of Directors, on August 4th and October 28th of this year.

The cut-off date is December 1st for holders of shares issued on the B3 and December 3rd for holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The shares will be traded ex-rights on B3 and ADRS on the NYSE, from December 2nd, with payment on the 15th of the same month. For ADR holders from December 22nd.

Eneva (ENEV3) signed, on November 18, 2021, with Servtec Investimentos, a cooperation agreement to evaluate alternatives for the development of an LNG terminal at Porto do Itaqui or its surroundings, in São Luís, in the State of Maranhão.

The signed agreement also provides that the company will have the exclusivity right until December 30, 2022, and, after that date, the first refusal until December 30, 2023, to develop, manage and explore the LNG terminal together with the Servtec, through the formation of a joint venture, in which Eneva will hold 51% and Servtec will hold 49%.

Mater Dei Hospital (MATD3)

Hospital Mater Dei (MATD3) approved the signing of a contract for the acquisition of 99.6% of Hospital Santa Genoveva (HSG), and acquisition of a 100% stake in the Uberlândia Computed Tomography Center (CDI).

The Enterprise Value of the operation is R$309 million, including properties, leading to a multiple of R$1.5 million per bed, from which the net debt, which is approximately R$57 million, will be deducted.

HSG and CDI are contiguous and integrated, located in Uberlândia, a strategic city with the 2nd largest GDP in Minas Gerais. As they are traditional and a reference in quality of care, they attract patients from all over the Triângulo Mineiro, a region with more than 1.5 million inhabitants and 650 thousand beneficiaries, which is expanding rapidly.

Eletrobras (ELET6)

Eletrobras’ Board of Directors (ELET6;ELET3) approved the syndicate of banks responsible for coordinating the share offering, with a view to privatizing the electricity.

Itaú BBA, XP, BTG, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs are the lead follow on coordinators.

The bookrunners chosen were Bradesco BBI, Safra, Caixa Econômica, Citi, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan.

Smartfit (SMFT3)

Smartfit (SMFT3) approved the execution of the sixth issue of simple debentures, not convertible into shares, for public distribution with restricted efforts, in the amount of R$1.325 billion.

Oceanpact (OPCT3)

Oceanpact (OPCT3) announced the closing of the offer of the third issue of debentures, non-convertible into shares, in the amount of R$ 500 million.

CCR (CCRO3)

CCR (CCRO3) registered a 13.2% increase in traffic between the 12th and 18th of November 2021 compared to the same stage in 2020.

In the accumulated result for the year up to November 18, the flow of cars that passed on the highways managed by CCR rose 14.7%.

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related