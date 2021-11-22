Ex-BBB Juliette Freire pulls a micro bikini to the limit and almost shows too much: “Gata”

Juliette Freire appears dazzling enjoying a sunny day and powerful curves make fans gasp.

Wow! Juliette Freire left the fans awestruck this Sunday afternoon (21) when he appeared lavishing beauty and good shape in a sequence of clicks beyond sensual.

In her social media profile, the ex-BBB came up with an orange bikini, very thin, and pulled the threads of the piece to the limit, leaving her butt and much of the groin in evidence.

Boasting a slim belly and shapely legs, she did a great job with her cheekbones and sported the rib-length tattoo and garnered praise. Always beautiful, she also emerged smiling and wore a headscarf to match her bathing suit.

“Now: Juliette posts bold photos on a sunny day”, amused the champion of Big Brother Brasil 21 in the caption of the publication, which generated a flood of praise.

“Muse”, said a follower in the comments of the clicks. “Very beautiful”, praised another. “Wonderful”, stated a third. “God bless such beauty”, said one more.

Look:

WEIGHT MEETING

Last Wednesday (17), the make-up artist and Manu Gavassi held a meeting of ex-BBBs backstage, where they went to shoot a picture on Sala da Sato channel, on Youtube from Sabrina Sato.

Friendly, Juliette Freire went to the dressing room of singer Manu Gavassi where they were moved by the moment.