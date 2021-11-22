Exam points out muscle injury in the thigh, and Cantillo continues as an embezzler at Corinthians | corinthians

Midfielder Victor Cantillo had a diagnosed lesion in the posterior muscle of the right thigh and will continue as Corinthians’s embezzlement.

Due to the pain at the site, the Colombian had already missed out on the victory over Santos, on Sunday, and had previously lost three games, as he was with his country’s national team.

Timão did not inform the deadline for Cantillo’s return. The player will be re-evaluated weekly and may even stop playing this year.

In addition to the duel against Ceará, Timão still has three more commitments in 2021, against Athletico (Sunday), Guild (5th) and Youth (9th).

See too:

+ Analysis: Corinthians returns to the G-4 and sweetens the fans’ bitterness in 2021 for a day

+ Sylvinho highlights strength in the classic and says Gabriel has been feeling the criticisms

1 of 2 Cantillo was injured and will embezzle Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency Cantillo was injured and will embezzle Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

Last week, the club had disclosed that tests carried out had not shown any injury to Cantillo. However, the discomfort at the site persisted and the athlete was submitted to a new evaluation.

This Monday, the cast from Alvinegro re-appeared at CT Joaquim Grava and began preparing for the duel against Ceará.

According to information released by Corinthians, Sylvinho led a ball possession activity and then separated the players into three teams and promoted mini-games in a reduced field.

The holders in the victory over Santos stayed inside the CT, doing regenerative work.

The tendency is for Timão to go to the field on Thursday with a formation very similar or even the same as the classic: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; jo.

With the victory last Sunday, Corinthians climbed to fourth place in the Brasileirão, with 53 points.

+ Read more news about Corinthians