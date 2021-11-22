Extra closes hypermarkets in Recife and promotes stock-outs; see what’s on offer

With the strategy of the GPA group to close the activities of the Extra banner of hypermarkets in the country, the stores in the segment in Recife are just days away from closing their doors. And to release the stock of products, the chain is carrying out a sale throughout the country with discounts of up to 50%.

The settlement already takes place nationwide, in all the more than 100 units of the network, with opportunities of up to 50% discount. Electro, Bazar and Textile products are already 50% off at physical stores.

The items will be liquidated gradually until the units are completely demobilized and, for this reason, it is important that customers plan to visit the stores and identify the products that are available.

According to the retailer, among the opportunities valid until November 23 are gardening accessories, stationery, “do it yourself” category with tools in general; automotive accessories; all Childcare and all Extra Fashion.

Grupo Pão de Açúcar announced the deactivation of 71 Extra hypermarkets in Brazil. The operations will give rise to new Assaí stores. In all, of the current 103 stores currently open in the hypermarket model, another 32 stores will be maintained at GPA, 28 of which will be converted to higher profitability banners – Pão de Açúcar and Mercado Extra – and also four divested stores.

In Pernambuco, there are currently two Extra hypermarket stores, in addition to another 16 units distributed in brands such as Pão de Açúcar and Mercado Extra (supermarkets). These units continue to operate in the state. The plans presented in a Material Fact by GPA include the conversion of current hypermarkets into Assaí units.

Assaí estimates a potential of R$25 billion in Gross Revenue from the converted stores, at maturity, and R$100 billion in Assaí’s estimated Gross Revenue in 2024.