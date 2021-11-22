Extra fires stock in Fortaleza before closing physical stores – Victor Ximenes

on the eve of the store closings stores in Fortaleza, the Extra hypermarket brand is offering discounts of up to 50% on products from various categories, from automotive accessories to clothing.

The stock burning will be carried out until the day November 23 or while the stock on sale lasts.

See some discounts

Gardening accessories, stationery, and tools in general: 40% off

Automotive accessories: up to 40%

Childcare: up to 40%

Fashion: up to 40%

With the end of the Extra hypermarket format, all Extra stores will close until December 31st.

Sale to Assaí

Of the five Extra stores in Fortaleza, at least three units in Ceará should be transformed into Assaí after the sale operation carried out by Grupo Pão de Açúcar to Assaí Atacadista.

The fate of the two remaining hypermarkets is still uncertain. They can be adapted for the Pão de Açúcar brand or permanently closed.

The column asked Extra for information about the future of each unit in Ceará, but the company replied that it still does not have official information on the matter.

Across the country, the transaction involves 71 commercial points and R$5.2 billion. The conglomerate decided to discontinue the Extra Hiper brand, transforming the residual units into 14 Pão de Açúcar stores, another 14 stores in Mercado Extra and closing another four.