Extremely relevant, say notary offices on the subject of writing

Arpen-Brasil (National Association of Registrars of Natural Persons), an entity that brings together the Civil Registry Offices in Brazil, said that the theme of the writing of Enem 2021 is of “extreme relevance”. The subject of this edition is “Invisibility and civil registration: guaranteeing access to citizenship in Brazil”.

“It is important for a matter of extreme relevance for the country, after all, it is in the act of civil registration of birth that the child gains a name, surname, nationality, parentage and rights to health and education”, said the entity in a statement.

According to Arpen, the work of “civil registrars” in joint efforts contributed to the reduction in the lack of birth certificates in indigenous villages, quilombola communities and the excluded population. “Until the 2000s it was in the double digits and today it corresponds to 2.1% of live births”, says the association.

The theme also, according to Arpen, “draws attention to the due appreciation” of the activity carried out by the notary offices, which carry out birth and death records free of charge.

Enem participants must produce a text in prose, of the essay-argumentative type, with a proposal for intervention to a problem presented. Teachers assessed that the subject is “within the standard” of the exam.

For Maria Aparecida Custódio, professor at the Objective Writing Laboratory, this is an extremely relevant topic “since in Brazil there are at least 3 million people without a birth certificate”. Professor Sérgio Paganim, pedagogical director of the Anglo Course, explains that it is possible to work on other axes within the subject.

“We can think, for example, of the socioeconomic marginalization of part of the population that disbelieves in the importance of registration. We can mention the strength that the State must have to promote registration”, he explains.