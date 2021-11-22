F1 has Verstappen in front, but it is Hamilton who is better in the final stretch – 11/22/2021

When Max Verstappen crossed the finish line to win the sprint, he was 21 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton with 104 points still up for grabs, knowing he would come out on pole at the Sao Paulo GP and his rival would start tenth due to a punishment for changing the engine. But a lot has changed since then: Hamilton beat Verstappen in Brazil and also in the Qatar race, and left Red Bull confused as to where the team got so much speed.

That’s because Hamilton came like a torpedo in Interlagos, passing, one by one, his rivals, giving the impression that the combustion engine that Mercedes had debuted made a lot of difference, together with the rear wing that was generating distrust of Red Bull to over the weekend, because of its flexibility.

However, the game turned around in the next stage, in Qatar: with the old engine, which debuted in Turkey and was in its fourth race, and with a wing that flexed much less than in Brazil, according to Red Bull itself. , Mercedes returned to dominate the actions, giving the impression that it turned the game in relation to the rival.

On the other hand, Red Bull had its own problems: in Qatar, they were unable to use the rear wing they would have liked, as a difference in aerodynamic pressure made the DRS system not working properly, and they had to use a wing higher for qualifying and running, which meant that Verstappen’s straight speed was less than it could have been, although team boss Christian Horner argued that the wing used was best for the car on the Losail track and that the problem in the other piece is easy to solve for the next tests.

The tires were also a challenge, as it was the left front that wore the most and, in the races so far, whenever the fronts finish before the rears, Mercedes has taken the advantage.

But that doesn’t explain all the difference, nor is it a good sign for the last two stages. Red Bull was more comfortable with the difference in straight line speed in Qatar in relation to Brazil, also because there is a tendency throughout the season for Mercedes to use its engines better when there is less humidity, and also boys at altitude. However, the last three stages are close to sea level, and will be played in the Middle East.

Also, the Mercedes engine tends to yield more than the Honda when it’s new. That’s why Mercedes preserved the engine that debuted in Brazil in Qatar, and will most likely use it in Jeddah, which is a street track with long straights and high-speed curves. There, it is expected that Mercedes will be, again, better than Red Bull, which would leave the championship practically tied for the last race, in Abu Dhabi.

“I think it will be tight. We know it will be like that, and possibly the next track favors Mercedes,” says Horner. “In Abu Dhabi, with the modifications they made to the track, you can’t tell, but it will be extremely tight. We are at the climax of this championship.”

On the Mercedes side, boss Toto Wolff acknowledges that his team arrives packed for the final stages, although Hamilton is still behind Verstappen in the table.

“I think we never stopped believing that the dispute was open because we had a very strong race in Turkey, and then we were below what we expected in Austin and Mexico. But everyone in the team refuses to give up, and I’m happy that the championship has turned in our favor. If someone had told me earlier this year that we would be in the fray by arriving in Saudi Arabia, I would have believed it.

The next stage will be on December 5th and the final race will be on the following weekend, December 12th. The constructors’ championship is also tight, with Mercedes and Red Bull separated by just five points.